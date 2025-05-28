Iran might allow US nuclear inspectors if deal reached

Iran could allow the UN's nuclear watchdog to send US inspectors to Iranian facilities if talks with Washington succeed, Tehran's nuclear chief said on Wednesday.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment, which Washington argues is at weapons-grade level.

"It is normal that inspectors from hostile countries are not allowed, but if a nuclear deal is reached, we might allow American inspectors working for the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit our nuclear sites," Mohammed Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said during a press conference in Tehran.

The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment, which Washington argues is at weapons-grade level. Iran has repeatedly insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

"Our position is legal and lawful, enrichment is the basis of the nuclear industry, it's like saying that a person can have an electricity substation but should not have a power plant," he said.

Last month, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi warned that Iran was "not far" from possessing a nuclear bomb. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was tasked with overseeing Iran's nuclear programme and its compliance with the 2015 deal, which collapsed three years later when the US withdrew under President Donald Trump's first term.

Iranian and US delegations wrapped up a fifth round of talks in Rome last week. While signs of some limited progress emerged, there are many points of disagreement that are proving hard to overcome, notably the issue of Iran's uranium enrichment.

Asked about reports that Iran could freeze enrichment for three years to reach an agreement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told a press conference: "Iran will never accept that."

Israel on Wednesday rejected a report in the New York Times that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been threatening to block the US-Iran talks by striking Tehran's nuclear enrichment facilities. Citing Israeli officials, the report said they were concerned that Mr Trump would reach a deal that would allow Iran to keep its facilities - a red line for Israel.

It added that Washington was concerned Israel would launch strikes, derailing efforts under way to reach a deal. Mr Netanyahu's office said the report was "fake news".

Israel and Iran have been long engaged in a shadow war with hostility culminating in direct attacks in April and October last year.

Iran's judiciary on Wednesday said it had executed a man convicted of spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

"After identification, arrest, and judicial proceedings against Pedram Madani, who was spying in favour of the Zionist regime, and following the complete process of criminal procedure and the final confirmation and upholding of the verdict by the Supreme Court, he was brought to justice and executed," the judiciary's Mizan Online reported.

His case follows a string of similar executions in Iran targeting individuals accused of collaborating with Israel.

Iran carries out annually, the highest number of executions globally after China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.

