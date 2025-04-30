Man executed in Iran for espionage ties to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency

An Iranian man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency was executed on Wednesday, Iran's state media reported, days after a deadly explosion in a major commercial port.
Mohsen Langarneshin was "hired" by the Israeli spy service in October 2020, Iran's judiciary media outlet Mizan said. He was accused of providing operational and technical support in the assassination of Sayyad Khodaei, a senior member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was shot dead outside his Tehran home in May 2022.
He had been convicted by an Iranian court on charges of espionage and intelligence co-operation with Israel, Mizan aded. He was hanged on Wednesday morning after the verdict was confirmed by Iran's Supreme Court.
Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has put to death many people it accuses of having links with Mossad and enabling its operations, notably assassinations or acts of sabotage meant to undermine Iran's nuclear programme.
Wednesday's execution comes ahead of a fourth round of talks with the US on the nuclear programme set to take place this weekend. Earlier this week Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of seeking to derail the talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea of limiting Tehran's uranium enrichment through a deal with the US. He has been pushing for the full dismantlement of its nuclear infrastructure.
Mr Langarneshin, over the course of two years, is alleged to have provided logistical, technical and operational support for an attack in Isfahan on an industrial centre affiliated with Iran's Ministry of Defence, Mizan stated.
It said he bought communications equipment, vehicles and transferred money from Mossad officers to “operational elements” inside Iran, while renting safe houses in several provinces.
“He was responsible for important actions, including supporting terrorist operations and being present at the scene of the assassination of Sayyad Khodaei,” Mizan said.
He also met senior Mossad officers in Georgia and Nepal to receive assignments, Mizan added.
It said he had "confessed" to his actions.
Rights groups have accused Iran of carrying out “sham trials” and issuing sentences without credible evidence.
The execution comes days after an explosion near Bandar Abbas in a major port caused massive fires that were finally declared extinguished late on Monday. It killed 70 people and injured hundreds on Saturday.
Iran said "negligence" was to blame for a deadly explosion at the country's biggest commercial port. But Iranian experts said sabotage cannot be ruled out.
