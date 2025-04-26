Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi receives a book as a gift from Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during the launch of his book at the Muscat International Book Fair. EPA
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi receives a book as a gift from Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during the launch of his book at the Muscat International Book Fair. EPA

News

MENA

Iran Foreign Minister launches book on negotiation skills in Muscat before talks with US

Author explores nature of political bargaining and skills of the people who do it

The National

April 26, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signed copies of his new book, The Power of Negotiation, in Muscat on Friday, a day before his country's nuclear talks with the US resumed.

The event was attended by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, who received a copy of The Power of Negotiation from the author, according to the Oman News Agency.

The book explores the nature of negotiations, types of political negotiation, traits of the negotiator personality plus skills and requirements of getting the job done, publicists said.

Born in 1962, Mr Araghchi has held several diplomatic posts, including ambassador to Finland and Japan, and served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator during the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks.

He was appointed Foreign Minister in 2024 under President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's diplomats have for generations prided themselves on their negotiation skills, often quoting their success in securing the 2015 nuclear deal.

The JCPOA negotiations, which involved the US, Europe, Russia and China, were held to be a major diplomatic achievement for Tehran before President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Mr Araghchi's appearance at the Muscat International Book Fair came as Iran and the US, under Mr Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, prepared for a round of expert-level talks. Negotiators are aiming to establish a framework to limit Iran’s nuclear activities while easing sanctions.

