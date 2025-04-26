Trump open to meeting Khamenei: 'We're going to make a deal with Iran'

US President Donald Trump said he is open to meeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and that he thinks the two countries will strike a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/eu-carefully-observing-us-iran-talks-says-parliament-foreign-affairs-chairman/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/eu-carefully-observing-us-iran-talks-says-parliament-foreign-affairs-chairman/">new deal</a> on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme. Mr Trump, in an April 22 interview with <i>Time</i> magazine published on Friday, said he thinks "we're going to make a deal with Iran" following indirect US-Iranian talks in which the sides agreed to draw up a framework for a potential deal. However, when asked if the US would join a war against Iran should Israel take action, he said: "I may go in very willingly if we can't get a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'll be leading the pack." The US President, speaking separately to reporters at the White House on Friday, reiterated his positive prognosis, saying things are "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-holds-significant-potential-for-foreign-firms-if-nuclear-deal-struck-business-leaders-say/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-holds-significant-potential-for-foreign-firms-if-nuclear-deal-struck-business-leaders-say/">going very well</a>. We'll see what happens". A US official said the discussions yielded "very good progress" so far. Expert-level talks are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/muscat-set-to-host-first-us-iran-technical-talks-in-third-round-of-negotiations/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/muscat-set-to-host-first-us-iran-technical-talks-in-third-round-of-negotiations/">set to resume</a> today in Oman, which has acted as intermediary between the longtime adversaries, with a third round of high-level nuclear discussions planned for the same day. Asked by <i>Time</i> whether he was open to meeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mr Trump replied: "Sure." Saturday's talks are expected to be the most in-depth so far as the two sides attempt to reach a new nuclear accord after Mr Trump pulled the US out of the previous pact in 2018 during his first term, three years after it was agreed under former president Barack Obama. Unlike the 2015 agreement, which also involved Europe, Russia and China, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-says-nuclear-deal-possible-in-the-short-term/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-says-nuclear-deal-possible-in-the-short-term/">negotiations </a>this time are between the US and Iran exclusively. So far, the discussions have focused only on Iran's nuclear programme and ensuring that it does not develop nuclear weapons, not other possible sticking points such as its ballistic missile programme or proxies across the region. The involvement of Israel, albeit from the sidelines, might further complicate matters, Iranian writer and historian Arash Azizi told <i>The National</i>. "Since President Trump has recently spoken with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, affirming that they are on the same page on Iran, there is a chance that there might be new hurdles or firmer positions by the US in the coming meeting on Saturday," he said. Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly called for strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities to prevent it from developing atomic weapons. Thomas Juneau, associate fellow with the Mena programme at Chatham House think tank, said he expects "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/20/as-trump-nears-100-days-in-office-a-breakthrough-with-iran-is-paramount/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/20/as-trump-nears-100-days-in-office-a-breakthrough-with-iran-is-paramount/">more tensions</a>" to emerge over the next weeks and months, in a divergence from the cordial atmosphere around the initial talks. "Lower-level people in both governments will meet and try to run through the massive amount of detail that needs to be worked out, and that will be frustrating," Mr Juneau said. Technical talks are limited in what they can achieve and will not shift the broad parameters of what can be agreed on, he added. Sticking points could include whether the US will accept Iran continuing to enrich uranium under its nuclear programme, which it insists is for peaceful civilian purposes. The US recently said Iran could enrich uranium to 3.67 per cent, the limit set under the 2015 pact, before making a U-turn and insisting that all enrichment must stop − something Tehran has ruled out. Europe's role, or lack thereof, will also be a factor. In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was willing to visit Germany, the UK and France – the "E3" group of nations that were part of the 2015 pact.