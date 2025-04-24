David McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee. Photo: European Parliament
EU carefully observing US-Iran talks, says Parliament foreign affairs chairman

The National speaks to the EU's David McAllister after the announcement of free trade talks with the UAE

Vanessa Ghanem
Abu Dhabi

April 25, 2025