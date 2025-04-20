'Unlikely is possible', says Oman as US-Iran nuclear talks progress in Rome

Talks between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/" target="_blank">US</a> on Tehran's nuclear programme are gaining momentum, mediators and analysts say, with the “unlikely now possible” following progress this weekend in Rome. The second round of negotiations led by Iran's Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/11/abbas-araghchi-and-steve-witkoff-two-faces-behind-clashing-middle-east-agendas/" target="_blank">Abbas Araghchi</a> and US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff ended on a positive note in the Italian city. The Oman-brokered talks lasted for four hours and officials declared it a “good meeting” that yielded progress. For years, the two sides have been at odds over Tehran's nuclear activities. But on Sunday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Omani</a> Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi thanked Mr Araghchi and Mr Witkoff “for their highly constructive approach” to the discussions. “These talks are gaining momentum and now even the unlikely is possible,” Mr Al Busaidi said on X. Oman’s Foreign Ministry said the talks resulted in an agreement to move towards the next phase of negotiations aimed at sealing “a fair, enduring and binding deal”. The next step would ensure “Iran is completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintains its ability to develop peaceful <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nuclear-energy/" target="_blank">nuclear energy</a>”, it added. “This time we managed to reach a better understanding on a series of principles and goals,” Mr Al Busaidi told Iranian state TV. In Rome, the delegations sat in different rooms, with Mr Al Busaidi mediating. During the first round of talks in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/muscat/" target="_blank">Muscat</a> a week ago, Mr Witkoff and Mr Araghchi briefly met in the first face-to-face encounter between the governments of the two countries since former president Barack Obama was in power in Washington. The third round of talks is expected to take place next Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said. Oman's Foreign Ministry said the talks will be held in Muscat. Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution. Since assuming office in January, US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> has revived a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions against Iran. In March, he wrote to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei/" target="_blank">Ali Khamenei</a> urging renewed nuclear talks while also warning of military action if diplomacy failed. “I'm not in a rush” to use the military option, Mr Trump said on Thursday. “I think Iran wants to talk.” Mr Araghchi said after Saturday's talks that a decision was reached for technical experts to hold indirect talks on Wednesday. He said it should become clearer whether reaching an agreement is possible after the experts meet. That the next round will focus on the technical is “not only good but would indicate that the US did not come out asking for zero enrichment”, said Dina Esfandiary, an Iran expert and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> geoeconomics lead at Bloomberg Economics. The US wants Iran to halt its production of highly enriched uranium, which western nations fear could be used to build an atomic bomb. Iran has hinted that it is willing to negotiate some compromises on the nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief as its economy is in decline. “It sounds like the US didn’t come back with maximalist demands (as Mr Witkoff said he might do), otherwise the Iranians wouldn’t have agreed to proceed to technical talks,” Ms Esfandiary said. However, it is known “that the Iranians are also good at dragging talks out and have an interest in doing so. We’ll have to see how the next few rounds go,” she told <i>The National.</i> Iranian media on Sunday portrayed Tehran as holding a strong position after the talks, with hopes high among the public for an economic breakthrough through the lifting of sanctions. “Iran's military might has forced America to negotiate,” said Iran's <i>Kayhan </i>newspaper, whose editorial line has long opposed any compromise or negotiations with the US.