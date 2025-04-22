Iran says nuclear deal possible 'in the short term'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/">Iran</a> has said it is looking to reach a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran-nuclear-deal/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran-nuclear-deal/">nuclear deal</a> in the near future as it prepares for a third round of indirect negotiations with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">US</a> on Saturday. Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said talks have so far taken place in a "constructive atmosphere", after a second round of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/20/us-iran-nuclear-talks-the-unlikely-is-possible-after-progress-in-rome-says-mediator-oman/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/20/us-iran-nuclear-talks-the-unlikely-is-possible-after-progress-in-rome-says-mediator-oman/">meetings in Rome</a>. Iran is not in a rush to strike a deal but "we believe that reaching a good agreement while protecting our national interests is possible in the short term", she said. Ms Mohajerani was speaking a day before experts from the US and Iran were to meet to discuss the technical aspects of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/20/us-iran-nuclear-talks-progress-oman/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/20/us-iran-nuclear-talks-progress-oman/">potential nuclear agreement</a>. Analysts have said the fast-paced progress of the negotiations is a further indication that both sides are keen on striking a deal soon. Oman has mediated between the two sides although Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/21/abbas-araghchi-cancelled-carnegie-iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/21/abbas-araghchi-cancelled-carnegie-iran/">Abbas Araghchi</a> briefly met US envoy Steve Witkoff during the first round of talks in Muscat this month. Last month, US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> gave Iran two months to reach an agreement or risk military action. But the messages since then have been mixed. On Wednesday, <i>The New York Times</i> reported Mr Trump had blocked an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israeli</a> strike on nuclear facilities in Iran that could have taken place as early as next month. When pressed, Mr Trump said he did not "wave off" the strike. "I'm not in a rush to do it," he said, and told reporters he preferred to give diplomacy a chance. "I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death ... that's my first option. If there's a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran." Iran has said the US has not raised issues outside of its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/03/iran-boosts-uranium-stockpile-at-weapons-grade-threat-levels/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/03/iran-boosts-uranium-stockpile-at-weapons-grade-threat-levels/">nuclear programme</a> during negotiations. Other sticking points that could arise include Iranian proxies in the Middle East and the country's ballistic missile programme, which Mr Trump cited as a main reason for the US withdrawal from the initial nuclear deal three years after it was first signed in 2015. Tehran set out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/19/us-and-iran-eye-framework-for-negotiations-in-rome-talks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/19/us-and-iran-eye-framework-for-negotiations-in-rome-talks/">"nine principles" for a deal</a> which include speed, sanctions removal and enabling investment. With Iran significantly further ahead in its nuclear programme than it was 10 years ago, it remains to be seen whether the team of experts will be able to pave a path from discussions towards a tangible agreement.