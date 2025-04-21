US air strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12, Yemen's Houthis say

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/" target="_blank">US</a> air strikes on Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 30 overnight, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank">Yemen</a>'s Houthi-run Health Ministry said early on Monday, as an American bombing campaign against the rebels intensifies. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank">Houthis</a>' Saba news agency quoted the ministry as saying the air strikes hit a market and a residential zone in the capital's Farwa district. That area has been attacked before by Washington. Footage aired by the Houthis' Al Masirah satellite news channel showed damage to vehicles and buildings. Wounded people wailed as they were carried on stretchers heading to a hospital. Other raids were also reported late on Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeidah in the west and the Houthi bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said. The US military has been carrying out almost daily attacks on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/19/us-strike-on-ras-isa-immediately-impacts-yemens-civilians-not-houthis-experts-say/" target="_blank">Yemen</a> for the past month, saying it is targeting the “Iran-backed Houthi terrorists” to stop attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. One strike on Thursday hit Yemen's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/18/us-strikes-destroy-houthi-controlled-fuel-port-as-rebels-claim-dozens-killed/" target="_blank">Ras Isa</a> fuel port, killing at least 74 people and wounding 171 others. UN Secretary General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/" target="_blank">Antonio Guterres</a> said on Saturday that he was “gravely concerned” by the US air strikes. But he also called on the Houthis to stop missile attacks on Israel and shipping. The Houthis say they are carrying out their attacks in solidarity with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> as it fights Israeli troops in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. The rebels are the last militant group in Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” that is capable of regularly attacking Israel. US raids on Yemen started in January last year but have been increased since President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> took office this year. The intensified US campaign started after the rebels threatened to begin attacking “Israeli” ships again when Israel resumed blocking aid from entering Gaza. From November 2023 until this January, the Houthis attacked more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors. That has greatly reduced the flow of trade through the Red Sea corridor, which is a crucial global trade route. The US military has not released information about the American bombing campaign, including what was attacked and how many people have been killed.