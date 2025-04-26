Many feared dead in explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas port

More than 510 people have been injured in a powerful explosion and subsequent fire at a port in the southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-says-nuclear-deal-possible-in-the-short-term/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-says-nuclear-deal-possible-in-the-short-term/">Iranian</a> city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, Iranian state TV said. Many people were probably killed in the incident, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that officials immediately declared an emergency alert at all hospitals in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/2023/09/25/bandar-abbas-refinery-blast-kills-one-and-injures-four-after-gas-leak/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/2023/09/25/bandar-abbas-refinery-blast-kills-one-and-injures-four-after-gas-leak/">Bandar Abbas</a>. The agency reported that at least 516 were injured. All operations were suspended at the Shahid Rajaee port, as firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze. "The cause of this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/irans-five-worst-tragedies-in-the-past-decade/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/irans-five-worst-tragedies-in-the-past-decade/">incident</a> was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. We are currently evacuating and transferring the injured to medical centres," a local crisis management official told state TV. The state-run National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company said the blast did not affect energy installations. All lorries that have completed customs formalities are being removed from the Bandar Abbas area, customs authorities said. The explosion, which occurred at the Sina container yard in the port, is believed to have originated from a depot containing dangerous goods and chemicals. The blast occurred within 2km radius of the customs office building. The explosion caused extensive damage to structures in the area. The roof of one building collapsed on employees. A port official told Tasnim that several employees are still trapped under collapsed roofs and that rescue operations are under way. Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director general of crisis management in Hormozgan province, said the governor and key agencies were present at the scene. Firefighting operations are ongoing. All available resources, including military, law enforcement and crisis teams, have been sent to the area. Officials said warnings had been issued to companies in the Shahid Rajaee area. A full investigation will be launched after relief and firefighting efforts are concluded, Mr Hassanzadeh said. The blast occurred as Iran began a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/trump-open-to-meeting-khamenei-were-going-to-make-a-deal-with-iran/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/trump-open-to-meeting-khamenei-were-going-to-make-a-deal-with-iran/">third round of nuclear talks</a> with the US in Oman. Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, is Iran's main southern port city, situated on the northern reaches of the Strait of Hormuz, vital to the global oil industry. The port handles a significant portion of Iran's container traffic and is equipped to accommodate large vessels. The blast shattered windows within a radius of several kilometres, Iranian media said, with footage shared online showing a large cloud of smoke rising into the air following the explosion. In 2020, computers at the same port were hit by a cyber attack that caused traffic back-ups on waterways and roads leading to the port. <i>The Washington Post</i> reported that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/">Iran</a>'s arch-foe Israel appeared to be behind that incident as retaliation for an earlier Iranian cyber attack.