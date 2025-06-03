Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Cairo on Monday. AFP
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Beirut to meet top Lebanese officials

Top diplomat was last in Lebanon to attend funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Jamie Prentis
Jamie Prentis
Beirut

June 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Tuesday to meet top Lebanese officials, amid calls for Tehran's strongest proxy group Hezbollah to disarm.

He will meet with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.

The Iranian minister will also probably meet officials from Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party. The whereabouts of its new leader Naim Qassem, who regularly gives televised speeches from an undisclosed location, are unclear.

Mr Araghchi last visited Beirut in February to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time Hezbollah leader who was assassinated last year in an Israeli bombing on the Lebanese capital.

Iranian support had been instrumental in Hezbollah turning into the region’s most powerful non-state armed group.

But its war with Israel last year has seen Hezbollah’s power significantly weakened, although it still remains a critical Lebanese actor.

Along with the killing of Mr Nasrallah, almost all of Hezbollah’s senior leadership has been wiped out as well as its largest missiles.

Lebanon is under pressure from many in the international community, as well as some inside the country, to disarm Hezbollah. President Aoun has said he wants all arms under the control of the state as soon as possible, but insists this must be done through mediation and not force.

Mr Araghchi is travelling from Cairo, where he had said Iran is “ready to provide assurances" that its nuclear programme is peaceful, as Tehran and Washington seek to reach a deal on the issue.

