Iran’s Araghchi in Cairo for talks on Gaza and US nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Cairo on Sunday to begin talks with senior Egyptian officials on Monday, focusing on bilateral relations and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The visit comes at the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Mr Araghchi will then travel to Beirut for discussions with Lebanese officials.

His trip to Lebanon comes amid renewed calls from international powers and the newly formed Lebanese government under President Joseph Aoun for Hezbollah to disarm.

The talks in Cairo are expected to address the escalating situation in Gaza, where months of Israeli air strikes have killed more than 54,000 Palestinians – mostly women and children – according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The humanitarian crisis has worsened since Israel imposed a full blockade on aid entering the territory in March, leading to food and water shortages and rising malnutrition. Although aid has resumed, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate amid bombing and a near complete collapse of the healthcare infrastructure.

Mr Araghchi’s visit also coincides with global focus sharpening on Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.

On Sunday night, Mr Abdelatty held a call with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and discussed Iran’s nuclear programme as well as the US proposal submitted to Tehran ahead of the Egyptian Foreign Minister's meeting with Mr Araghchi.

The US proposal comes amid findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which reported that Iran now possesses more than 400kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, just below the 90 per cent threshold required for weapons-grade material.

Mr Araghchi has said Iran will respond to the US proposal “in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran”. However, Tehran has rejected the IAEA report as “politically motivated” and continues to insist its programme is for civilian use.

The IAEA report has given the US and its European allies – Britain, France, and Germany – grounds to accuse Iran of breaking non-proliferation commitments.

US officials said that Iran could produce weapons-grade uranium in less than two weeks if it chooses to develop a nuclear weapon, with the capacity to build a bomb within months.

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect talks, mediated by Oman, since April.

These discussions aim to revive a nuclear agreement after President Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Scoreline Syria 1-1 Australia Syria Al Somah 85' Australia Kruse 40'

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

WORLD CUP FINAL England v South Africa Yokohama International Stadium, Tokyo Saturday, kick-off 1pm (UAE)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

Barcelona 3 (Suarez (50', 73' pen), Varane (69' OG)

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

Banned items Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include: Drones

Animals

Fireworks/ flares

Radios or power banks

Laser pointers

Glass

Selfie sticks/ umbrellas

Sharp objects

Political flags or banners

Bikes, skateboards or scooters

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Tales of Yusuf Tadros Adel Esmat (translated by Mandy McClure) Hoopoe

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5