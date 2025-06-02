Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, right, receives Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo in October 2024. AP Photo
Iran’s Araghchi in Cairo for talks on Gaza and US nuclear deal

Foreign Minister's mission focuses on Palestine, US nuclear proposal and trip to Beirut amid calls for Hezbollah disarmament

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

June 02, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Cairo on Sunday to begin talks with senior Egyptian officials on Monday, focusing on bilateral relations and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The visit comes at the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Mr Araghchi will then travel to Beirut for discussions with Lebanese officials.

His trip to Lebanon comes amid renewed calls from international powers and the newly formed Lebanese government under President Joseph Aoun for Hezbollah to disarm.

The talks in Cairo are expected to address the escalating situation in Gaza, where months of Israeli air strikes have killed more than 54,000 Palestinians – mostly women and children – according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The humanitarian crisis has worsened since Israel imposed a full blockade on aid entering the territory in March, leading to food and water shortages and rising malnutrition. Although aid has resumed, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate amid bombing and a near complete collapse of the healthcare infrastructure.

Mr Araghchi’s visit also coincides with global focus sharpening on Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.

On Sunday night, Mr Abdelatty held a call with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and discussed Iran’s nuclear programme as well as the US proposal submitted to Tehran ahead of the Egyptian Foreign Minister's meeting with Mr Araghchi.

The US proposal comes amid findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which reported that Iran now possesses more than 400kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, just below the 90 per cent threshold required for weapons-grade material.

Mr Araghchi has said Iran will respond to the US proposal “in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran”. However, Tehran has rejected the IAEA report as “politically motivated” and continues to insist its programme is for civilian use.

The IAEA report has given the US and its European allies – Britain, France, and Germany – grounds to accuse Iran of breaking non-proliferation commitments.

US officials said that Iran could produce weapons-grade uranium in less than two weeks if it chooses to develop a nuclear weapon, with the capacity to build a bomb within months.

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect talks, mediated by Oman, since April.

These discussions aim to revive a nuclear agreement after President Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018.

Updated: June 02, 2025, 7:56 AM
