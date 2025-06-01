Oman delivers details of US nuclear proposal to Iran, Araghchi says

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi has presented details of a US proposal for a nuclear deal with Iran during a visit to Tehran on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the proposal, saying US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff “has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime”.

Mr Araghchi said in a post on X that the Omani Foreign Minister “paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a US proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran”.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of talks – three in Muscat and two in Rome – mediated by the Omani Foreign Minister to resolve a decades-long dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.

Mr Araghchi's statement came ahead of an anticipated sixth round, a date and venue for which have not been announced.

One of the main sticking points has been US insistence that Iran give up its nuclear enrichment facilities, a demand Iran rejects. Mr Trump, who has restored a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran since February, ditched a 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and six world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In the intervening years, Tehran has overstepped limits set in the 2015 agreement on its nuclear programme, which were designed to make it harder to develop an atom bomb.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US proposal 'will be appropriately responded to'. Reuters

In recent months it has stepped up its production of highly enriched uranium, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) seen by AFP on Saturday.

In a separate in-depth report, the IAEA also criticised “less than satisfactory” co-operation from Tehran over its scrutiny of the nuclear programme.

“While Iran continues to co-operate with the agency on matters of routine safeguards implementation, in a number of respects … its co-operation with the agency has been less than satisfactory,” the report said.

Tehran denies it is seeking a nuclear weapon. It said the report is “politically motivated and repeats baseless accusations”, state media reported.

Ms Leavitt said on Saturday that “President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb”. She confirmed the latest US proposal had been communicated to Iran but declined to provide details.

On Friday, Mr Trump said a deal was possible in the “not-too-distant future”. Earlier in the week, he told reporters he had recently warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take action that could disrupt the talks with Iran. Those comments appeared to signal US concern that Israel might strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

But Mr Trump himself has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails to achieve a deal.