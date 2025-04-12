Iran seeks 'fair agreement' with US as negotiators arrive in Oman for high-stakes nuclear talks

An Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in <a href="http://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman" target="_blank">Oman's</a> capital Muscat on Saturday for high-level talks with the US, which could pave the way for a new agreement on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme and help de-escalate regional conflicts. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said that <a href="http://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Tehran</a> aimed to use "all its capacities to protect Iran's authority and national interests", Iranian state news agency <i>IRNA </i>quoted him as saying before departing to Oman. Earlier this week, <a href="http://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/12/us-and-iran-set-for-landmark-talks-with-nuclear-and-regional-stability-at-stake/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/12/us-and-iran-set-for-landmark-talks-with-nuclear-and-regional-stability-at-stake/">Donald Trump</a>, sitting alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, said America would hold "direct" talks with Iran on its nuclear programme. Iran had disputed this claim and maintained that negotiations would be done through a mediator. On Saturday, Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/11/abbas-araghchi-and-steve-witkoff-two-faces-behind-clashing-middle-east-agendas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/11/abbas-araghchi-and-steve-witkoff-two-faces-behind-clashing-middle-east-agendas/">Araghchi</a> met Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi and conveyed messages to be relayed to the US, according to <i>IRNA</i>. The goal of negotiations in Oman is to reach "fair and honorable agreement" from position of "equal standing", said Mr Araghchi, according to a video posted by Iran's Tasnim News Agency. "If the other side also comes from the same position, then hopefully there will be a chance for an initial understanding that will lead to a path of negotiations," he added. The Iranian delegation includes Mr Baghai, Deputy Political Affairs Minister Majid Ravanchi, Deputy International and Legal Affairs Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and negotiators on sanctions relief, Iranian state media reported. The talks will be handled on Washington's side by Mr Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. The meeting has been made closed to the media. "It is uncertain whether the April 12 talks in Oman will yield any meaningful results but Tehran is clearly under pressure," senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy Holly Dagres told <i>The National</i>. Mr Trump gave Iran a two-month deadline to either agree to a new deal or risk military action, after Tehran had rejected direct talks with the US. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," the US President said in an interview. "It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," he told NBC News last month.