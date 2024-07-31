Egypt and Iran take another step towards normalisation after high-level Tehran meeting

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of his inauguration ceremony, marking the latest indication of Cairo and Tehran warming ties, a continuation of a process that began under the former Iranian leader.

The trip, which included a meeting with Mr Pezeshkian and Iran's acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, is the latest move in warming ties between the two countries which have been strained for decades.

After meeting Mr Abdelatty, the Iranian president described Iran and Egypt as “two brotherly countries” whose nations have a “heartfelt affection” for each other.

He also expressed hope that the obstacles to the normalisation process would be completely resolved “as soon as possible”.

“Iran and Egypt can resolve many regional problems through co-operation with each other,” Mr Pezeshkian said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is “ready to co-operate and exchange experiences, capabilities, and mutual capacities with Egypt”.

Mr Abdelatty praised the smooth transition of power to Mr Pezeshkian after his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi, under whose leadership the rapprochement with Cairo was initiated, died in a helicopter crash in May.

“We are deeply pleased that Iran was able to pass through the transition period after the martyrdom of Dr. Raisi with authority and without any problems,” Mr Abdelatty said, according to an Iranian presidency statement on the meeting that took place on the sideline of the inauguration.

Mr Abdelatty also underscored Egypt's commitment to continued good relations with Iran under Mr Pezeshkian's leadership.

Egypt and Iran have a complex history, with periods of co-operation interrupted by episodes of tension and hostility. The two nations severed diplomatic ties in 1979, following Iran's Islamic Revolution, and have since maintained a cautious distance.

However, in recent months, there have been several indications of a shift in the relationship with Mr Abdelatty's predecessor, Sameh Shoukry, holding several high-level meetings with his then Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in the same crash as Mr Raisi in May.

Last year, Egypt and Iran announced plans to exchange ambassadors, a move seen as a significant step towards restoring full diplomatic relations.

Additionally, a November meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Mr Raisi in Riyadh was hailed as a major breakthrough in the normalisation process.

Mr Shoukry and Mr Abdollahian also met multiple times, including at the UN General Assembly last September and more recently in Gambia on the sidelines of a summit for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held weeks before the crash.

Statements issued after the meetings said that both sides were exploring how to increase bilateral and regional co-operation.

Mr Raisi's and Mr Abdollahian's deaths raised concerns that the normalisation process could suffer setbacks, sources with direct knowledge of the process told The National the day after the helicopter crash.

Cairo views the meeting between Mr Pezeshkian and Mr Abdelatty as a significant step towards the normalisation process, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two nations have competing interests in the Middle East, particularly in the areas of energy and security.

However, in recent years, Egypt has been seeking to diversify its foreign policy, and a rapprochement with Iran could provide a new avenue for co-operation.

In July last year, Egypt's Tourism Minister Ahmed Issa met the Iranian tourism minister to discuss ways to boost tourism between the two countries. The meeting was seen as a significant step towards increasing “people-to-people exchanges and promoting cultural understanding”, the Egyptian tourism ministry said.

