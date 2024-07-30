Masoud Pezeshkian starts term as Iran's president

Masoud Pezeshkian will be inaugurated before Iran's parliament as the country's ninth president on Tuesday, two months after Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a plane crash alongside foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Mr Pezeshkian as president during a ceremony on Sunday, approving the vote of the “wise, honest, popular and scholarly” doctor-turned-politician.

“I remind you that the nation’s vote and my endorsement will continue as long as his constant policy of following the straight path of Islam and revolution is maintained,” Mr Khamenei said.

The supreme leader, who was widely expected to appoint Mr Raisi as his successor, used his speech to urge the new president to forge closer ties with neighbouring nations and African and Asian states. He also criticised Israel for the mounting death toll in Gaza.

Mr Pezeshkian was the only reformist candidate allowed to stand in the election, for which all contenders were approved by the Khamenei-run Guardian Council.

The head of Iran's judiciary and members of the Guardian Council will attend the swearing-in ceremony, as outlined in Iran's constitution.

More than 70 foreign delegations are expected to attend the ceremony, including representatives from the UAE, Kuwait, Lebanon and Iraq, according to the Irna state news agency.

Who is Masoud Pezeshkian?

Mr Pezeshkian, the first reformist president in about two decades, is from the city of Mahabad and trained as a doctor, becoming a heart surgeon and later president of the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences.

He has represented the north-western city of Tabriz in parliament since 2008 and served as deputy health minister and health minister under reformist president Mohammed Khatami, and later as first deputy speaker from 2016 to 2020.

He was elected after securing about 54 per cent of votes in the July polls, which were triggered by the death of Mr Raisi in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province.

Critics are doubtful that his presidency could usher in meaningful change under the ultraconservative theocracy established in 1979, under which Mr Khamenei holds the ultimate authority and final say on all decisions.

Speaking at the Sunday ceremony, Mr Pezeshkian pledged to follow a “constructive and efficient” foreign policy and paid tribute to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander Gen Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US air strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

He also described Mr Khamenei's policies as “the guiding light of our path” in an interview with the supreme leader's office last week.

However, Mr Pezeshkian was previously critical of Mr Raisi and his handling of anti-regime protests, particularly after the nationwide demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

He also vowed to ease internet restrictions – some of the world's strictest – and to involve ethnic minorities in his government.

He will have two weeks to form a cabinet and will announce the names of his proposed ministers after Tuesday's ceremony, according to Irna.

Mr Pezeshkian appointed Mohammed Reza Aref as First Vice President on Sunday in his first official act of office.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, former foreign minister and current head of the strategic transition council, said a final review of ministerial candidates would be held with Mr Pezeshkian after the inauguration ceremony.

The new president said he would not appoint any ministers until after meeting Mr Khamenei.

At least eight candidates have been put forward for each position, and whoever is selected will have to be formally approved by parliament.

The selection of other vice presidents has not begun, Mr Zarif added.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

Director: Nag Ashwin Starring: Prabhas, Saswata Chatterjee, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Shobhana Rating: ★★★★

SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

Scoreline Bournemouth 2 Wilson 70', Ibe 74' Arsenal 1 Bellerin 52'

Results 5pm: Warsan Lake – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m; Winner: Dhaw Al Reef, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Al Quadra Lake – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Mrouwah Al Gharbia, Sando Paiva, Abubakar Daud 6pm: Hatta Lake – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: AF Yatroq, George Buckell, Ernst Oertel 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Adries de Vries, Ibrahim Aseel 7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Bahar Muscat, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Zakher Lake – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Alfareeq, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi.

The Crown season 5 Stars: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Salim Daw and Khalid Abdalla Written by: Peter Morgan Rating: 4/5 stars

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qureos

Based: UAE

Launch year: 2021

Number of employees: 33

Sector: Software and technology

Funding: $3 million



'Operation Mincemeat' Director: John Madden Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfayden, Kelly Macdonald and Penelope Wilton Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier Sunday's results: UAE beat Malaysia by eight wickets

Nepal beat Singapore by four wickets

Oman v Hong Kong, no result Tuesday fixtures: Malaysia v Singapore

UAE v Oman

Nepal v Hong Kong

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

TWISTERS Director:+Lee+Isaac+Chung Starring:+Glen+Powell,+Daisy+Edgar-Jones,+Anthony+Ramos Rating:+2.5/5

The Letter Writer Director: Layla Kaylif Stars: Eslam Al Kawarit, Rosy McEwen, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rating: 2/5

SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder

Power: 101hp

Torque: 135Nm

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Price: From Dh79,900

On sale: Now

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer)

7.05pm: Meydan Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (Turf) 1,000m

Winner: Equilateral, Andrea Atzeni, Charles Hills

7.40pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (D) 2,200m

Winner: New Trails, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash

8.15pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Mnasek, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

8.50pm: Zabeel Mile – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: D’bai, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

9.25pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Summer Romance, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby

10pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Al Tariq, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Afghanistan fixtures v Australia, today

v Sri Lanka, Tuesday

v New Zealand, Saturday,

v South Africa, June 15

v England, June 18

v India, June 22

v Bangladesh, June 24

v Pakistan, June 29

v West Indies, July 4