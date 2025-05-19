Lebanon to use Egyptian military expertise to disarm Palestinian militants, says President Aoun

Lebanon plans to use Egypt’s military expertise to dismantle and disarm Palestinian militant factions operating within its borders, President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/">Joseph Aoun</a> said during a visit to Cairo on Monday. The move is part of broader efforts by the Lebanese government to restore internal security and assert the state’s exclusive control over weapons, a key priority for Mr Aoun’s administration. Egypt's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-el-sisi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-el-sisi/">Abdel Fattah El Sisi</a> welcomed Mr Aoun to the Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, where the two leaders held a closed-door meeting followed by expanded discussions with delegations from both sides. At a joint press conference, Mr El Sisi described the visit as a reflection of the “historic and strategic” ties between Egypt and Lebanon, emphasising deep cultural, political and economic connections between the two nations. The meeting comes at a critical juncture for both countries and the region. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/">Lebanon</a> is grappling with economic crises and political instability, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/">Egypt</a> is working to consolidate its leadership role in the Arab world and contending with its own set of economic hardships. Mr Aoun was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/10/world-congratulates-lebanon-election-joseph-aoun/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/10/world-congratulates-lebanon-election-joseph-aoun/">elected</a> as Lebanon's president in January 2025, marking the end of more than two years of political deadlock during which the country was without a head of state. During their talks, the two presidents discussed avenues for enhanced co-operation in economic development, infrastructure, energy, and reconstruction. Mr El Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting Lebanon’s reconstruction efforts, particularly in rebuilding areas devastated by the continuing conflict with Israel in southern Lebanon. “Egypt’s expertise in reconstruction is at Lebanon’s disposal,” Mr El Sisi said, calling for greater international support for Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts. Mr Aoun, in turn, praised Egypt’s leadership in the region, describing it as “a unifying platform capable of addressing regional and international challenges”. He highlighted the potential for economic collaboration, citing Egypt’s advancements in natural gas, electricity and military expertise as areas where Lebanon could benefit. Mr Aoun also stressed the importance of establishing a stable investment environment in Lebanon to attract capital from Gulf countries, which had dwindled in recent years due to security concerns. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/first-emiratis-arrive-in-lebanon-after-end-of-travel-ban/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/first-emiratis-arrive-in-lebanon-after-end-of-travel-ban/">The UAE recently lifted a travel ban</a> on its citizens visiting Lebanon, signalling a potential thaw in relations between Lebanon and Gulf states. One of the central themes of the visit was the continuing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israeli</a> occupation of territory in southern Lebanon. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese land. Mr Aoun emphasised that Lebanon has upheld its end of the ceasefire agreement but accused Israel of continued violations and acts of aggression. He called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to fully implement the agreement and withdraw to Lebanon’s internationally recognised borders. Mr El Sisi echoed this sentiment, condemning Israeli actions and reaffirming Egypt’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty. He also urged international organisations and donor countries to contribute to Lebanon’s reconstruction, particularly the estimated $14 billion needed to rebuild areas in the south destroyed by Israeli bombardment. In an interview that aired on Sunday evening with the Egyptian journalist Lamis El Hadidi, Mr Aoun outlined his vision for Lebanon and the broader goals of his visit. He expressed hope that his administration’s economic reforms would soon qualify Lebanon for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/26/lebanon-imf-economy-central-bank-governor/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/26/lebanon-imf-economy-central-bank-governor/">deal</a> to stabilise markets and reduce reliance on a cash-based economy. He also addressed the delicate balance between Lebanon’s various political factions, particularly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/">Hezbollah</a>. While he acknowledged Hezbollah’s participation in parliament as a legitimate political entity, he reiterated that the Lebanese state and army should have exclusive control of weapons. Efforts to disarm militant factions, including Palestinian camps inside Lebanon, were also discussed. Mr Aoun said that weapons in these camps often fuel violence rather than contributing to the liberation of Palestine. He praised the Lebanese military’s recent actions in dismantling militant infrastructure and expressed interest in leveraging Egypt’s military expertise to further these efforts. The visit also touched on broader regional issues, including the situation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a> and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Mr Aoun welcomed the recent lifting of sanctions on Syria, which he said would benefit Lebanon as well. He expressed hope that the millions of Syrian refugees currently living in Lebanon could safely return to their homeland. In addition to his meetings with Mr El Sisi, Mr Aoun’s visit included discussions with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2021/11/16/who-is-grand-imam-of-al-azhar-sheikh-ahmed-el-tayeb/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2021/11/16/who-is-grand-imam-of-al-azhar-sheikh-ahmed-el-tayeb/">Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb</a>, and Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church. These meetings underscored Lebanon’s commitment to interfaith dialogue and its shared cultural heritage with Egypt. Mr Aoun is also scheduled to meet Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, to discuss Lebanon’s role in regional diplomacy and efforts to foster Arab unity. Lebanon and Egypt have ties dating back thousands of years. During the Arab Renaissance (Nahda) of the 19th century, Cairo became a hub for Lebanese intellectuals such as Gibran Khalil Gibran and Butrus Al Bustani, who played pivotal roles in shaping Arab cultural and literary revival. These historic connections were echoed in Mr Aoun’s remarks at the press conference, where he called for a renewed “Arab system of common interests” to navigate the challenges of the modern era. He emphasised that peace, justice, and development are essential for the region’s stability, reiterating Lebanon’s readiness to be part of a broader effort to achieve these goals.