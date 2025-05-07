First Emiratis arrive in Lebanon after end of travel ban

Emirati citizens have flown to Lebanon for the first time in four years after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/04/lebanon-travel-ban-lifted/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/04/lebanon-travel-ban-lifted/">the UAE ended a travel ban</a>. Flights operated by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/">Emirates</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/air-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/air-arabia/">Air Arabia</a> landed in Beirut on Wednesday, the day the ban expired after four years. Flowers and chocolates were given to arriving Emirati citizens at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/14/thousands-gather-in-beirut-to-mark-20th-anniversary-of-rafic-hariris-assassination/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/14/thousands-gather-in-beirut-to-mark-20th-anniversary-of-rafic-hariris-assassination/">Rafic Hariri</a> International Airport. “I’m so happy. It’s like a nightmare has been lifted. It’s a dream,” said Khaled Khaled, an Emirati influencer. “Lebanon is beautiful, from its east to its west. “We consider ourselves Lebanese as much you. I’m planning to go everywhere in Lebanon. Everyone I know is coming.” Arriving passengers were greeted by Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos, who was there on behalf of President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/">Joseph Aoun</a>. The removal of the ban is “very important for our national tourism and our mutual relations with Arab and Gulf countries”, Mr Morcos told <i>The National.</i> “We look forward to further lifting of the embargo on flights to Lebanon. “It’s a new era. We now have a new president of the republic and a new government and an enhanced policy in terms of security and guarantees for safe travels,” he added. In 2021, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">UAE</a> and several other Gulf states banned their citizens from travelling to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/">Lebanon</a> as relations with Beirut soured. The move to end the ban was seen as a step towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, shortly after Mr<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/joseph-aoun-uae-lebanon-hezbollah/" target="_blank" rel=""> Aoun’s visit to Abu Dhabi </a>in April, where he met President Sheikh Mohamed. Lebanon is seeking to revive ties with Gulf states after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a>’s war on Lebanon last year. Pressure is growing on the Lebanese government, both abroad and internally, to disarm and the diminish the influence of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/">Hezbollah</a> – a highly sensitive and complicated matter that until recently was a taboo point of discussion in Lebanon. Gulf countries were once important donors to Lebanon, but that financial support had waned in recent years. Lebanese Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/14/nawaf-salam-who-icj/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/14/nawaf-salam-who-icj/">Nawaf Salam</a> told Gulf ambassadors on Tuesday that security services “are ready to ensure the safety and security of our Arab brothers during the summer.” “We listened to their concerns and assured them that we would work to address them,” Mr Salam said. “I also briefed them on the security changes taking place at and around Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.” The heads of Beirut airport and civil aviation were recently replaced by Lebanon’s transport minister. Publicly, these were described as moves to enhance the aviation sector, but they were also seen as part of a wider effort to remove figures seen as sympathetic to Hezbollah from key positions. The UAE is home to 90,000 Lebanese citizens – the number is closer to 200,000 if dual citizens are counted. Lebanese have faced strict checks when applying for visit and work visas in the Emirates in recent years, and Mr Aoun said he hopes to find a way to ease the situation.