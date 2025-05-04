UAE to lift Lebanon travel ban from May 7

A ban on UAE citizens travelling to Lebanon will be lifted from May 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

It follows Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Abu Dhabi, where he met President Sheikh Mohamed.

UAE citizens must register in the foreign ministry's Tawajudi service before travelling, whether directly through UAE airports or from any other country. Those wishing to travel are prohibited from leaving the country before registration is completed.

Citizens must specify their place of residence in Lebanon, update information if it changes, and specify emergency contact numbers and reasons for visit.

A positive step

Mr Aoun's government is seeking to boost relations with the Gulf after years of internal political turmoil in Lebanon. Most of the Gulf states have effectively prohibited their citizens from travel since 2023, and there had been on-and-off bans before that.

The UAE is home to 90,000 Lebanese citizens – the number is closer to 200,000 if dual citizens are counted.

Lebanese have faced strict checks when applying for visit and work visas in the Emirates in recent years, and Mr Aoun said he hopes to find a way to ease the situation.

Flights to Beirut with national carriers Emirates and Etihad, from Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, are available for between Dh1,200 and Dh1,500.

Responding to the lifting of the ban, Lebanese Prime Minister Dr Nawaf Salam said it is evidence of the depth of the relationship between the UAE and Lebanon. He also thanked President Sheikh Mohamed.

"Lebanon and the Lebanese are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their Emirati brothers, as are all our brothers in the Gulf and all other Arab countries in Lebanon,” he said.

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India's diversity. It fits so well into the UAE's own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE's pluralism.

What is Reform? Reform is a right-wing, populist party led by Nigel Farage, a former MEP who won a seat in the House of Commons last year at his eighth attempt and a prominent figure in the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union. It was founded in 2018 and originally called the Brexit Party. Many of its members previously belonged to UKIP or the mainstream Conservatives. After Brexit took place, the party focused on the reformation of British democracy. Former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson became its first MP after defecting in March 2024. The party gained support from Elon Musk, and had hoped the tech billionaire would make a £100m donation. However, Mr Musk changed his mind and called for Mr Farage to step down as leader in a row involving the US tycoon's support for far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson who is in prison for contempt of court.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation's goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

