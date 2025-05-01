Lebanese President Joseph Aoun hopes visa rules will be eased to allow Lebanese and Emiratis to visit each other's countries. AFP
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun hopes visa rules will be eased to allow Lebanese and Emiratis to visit each other's countries. AFP

News

MENA

We do not want the language of war in dealing with Hezbollah, says Lebanon's President

Joseph Aoun also seeks to ease visa restrictions and attract foreign investment during first visit to UAE

Mina Al-Oraibi
Mina Al-Oraibi

May 01, 2025