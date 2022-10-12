Top Israeli security officials back maritime deal with Lebanon

Israel's security cabinet has backed a US-mediated draft maritime deal with Lebanon and said that an official agreement needs to be reached with “urgency”.

Lebanese officials have said they are satisfied with the deal, although they have yet to formally approve it.

“There is importance and urgency to reaching a maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon at this time. The security cabinet ministers voiced support for the government moving ahead with the processes for approving the deal,” said a statement following a meeting of Israel's most senior ministers.

It is expected to be sent to the full cabinet and then to the Knesset for a two-week review before an Israeli parliamentary election on November 1.

A deal paves for the way for both countries, which technically remain in a state of war with each other, to conduct gas exploration in the Mediterranean while easing a potential source of tension.

According to a draft of the deal leaked to Israeli media, it will constitute a “permanent maritime boundary” and “conclude a permanent and equitable resolution” to the dispute.

The deal will come into place when Beirut and Tel Aviv send letters to Washington expressing their approval. The US will then issue a notice to both officially announcing the deal is in force.

It will not resolve a dispute over the land border, with a highly controversial line of buoys extending from that contested point remaining as the status quo for now.

Under the terms of the agreement, a prospect gasfield called Qana would be under Lebanon's control. It is expected that French company Total will be licensed to search for gas and Israel would receive a share of future profits.

According to the deal, Israel and the firm operating at Qana “are separately engaging in discussions to determine the scope of Israel’s economic rights in the” prospect field.

“Israel will be remunerated by the [operator] for its rights to any potential deposits in the Prospect.”

The deal could still face some obstacles, including legal and political challenges in Israel, while Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to stand down at the end of this month and Lebanon's parliament has failed to agree on his successor.