US-Iran nuclear talks to continue on Thursday, Trump says

President says he discussed Iran with Israeli Prime Minister

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

June 09, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that nuclear deal talks between the US and Iran would continue on Thursday.

The US and Iran are in discussions over a new deal that would put limits on Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Mr Trump cautioned, however, that Iran has been "asking for things that you can't do".

"They don't want to give up what they have to give up, you know what that is? They seek enrichment [of uranium]. We can't have enrichment," he said at an event at the White House. "They have given us their thoughts on the deal, and I said, you know, it's just not acceptable."

Washington last month submitted a proposal for a new nuclear deal, but Tehran deemed it "unacceptable". Iran is expected to present a counter-proposal soon.

The issue of Iran continuing to enrich uranium has been a major sticking point between Iranian and American negotiators. Mr Trump said last week on his Truth Social platform that "WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM".

The President added that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone about Iran, amid reports Israel was finalising plans to strike nuclear sites in the country.

"They are good negotiators but they're tough. Sometimes it can be too tough," Mr Trump said. "We're trying to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death."

Israel has warned that it could attack Iranian nuclear sites, pledging to stop Tehran from acquiring an atomic bomb. Mr Trump said last month that he has warned Israel against striking Iran.

The call comes after Iran claimed at the weekend to have acquired a "treasure trove” of information about Israel’s nuclear weapons. Israel is widely assumed to possess such weapons but will not comment on their existence.

Mr Trump said Iran was involved in negotiations over ending the war in Gaza.

"Gaza, right now, is in the midst of a massive negotiation between us and Hamas and Israel, and Iran actually is involved, and we'll see what's going to happen with Gaza," he said. "We want to get the hostages back."

The US has been working for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas as the humanitarian situation in the enclave continues to worsen.

Updated: June 09, 2025, 8:38 PM
US-Iran nuclear talks to continue on Thursday, Trump says

