Gulf countries and Iraq monitor radiation levels as Israel-Iran war rages

Gulf countries and Iraq are monitoring radiation levels in the region as Israel strikes nuclear sites in Iran.

Concerns about radiation are focused on the potential for an Israeli attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, experts said.

Since the beginning of the conflict on June 13, Israel has attacked nuclear sites inside Iran, including Natanz, Arak and Isfahan. Israel has said its attacks on Iran are aimed at preventing it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

There was confusion this week over whether Israel attacked Bushehr, Iran's only functioning nuclear power plant. An Israeli military official said on Thursday that an earlier statement saying a strike had been carried out on Bushehr was a “mistake”.

Such an attack could have serious consequences, with the need to monitor radiation levels for several hundreds of kilometres, the UN nuclear watchdog has said.

“Countries of the region have reached out directly to me over the past few hours to express their concerns, and I want to make it absolutely and completely clear: in case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment,” the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council on Friday.

He warned that should Israel attack power lines supplying electricity to the plant, the consequences could be “severe” for Iran and beyond. Residents may be required to take iodine tablets and could face food and water shortages.

Andrea Stricker, deputy director and research fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, said a strike on the Bushehr plant "would cause a radiological disaster".

"The only concern about radiation comes from a strike on the Bushehr nuclear power plant," he explained. "There is no reason Israel will have the plant on its target list, since a strike would cause a radiological disaster."

Authorities in Gulf states and Iraq have used monitoring systems and international data to assess radiation levels since the start of the conflict. Here is what they have said:

Bushehr is the only nuclear power plant in Iran. AFP

Saudi Arabia

The kingdom’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission said it had not detected concerning radiation levels since the conflict began.

In a post on X, it added that radiation levels across the kingdom are normal and the environment is safe.

Oman

Oman is also monitoring its atmosphere and did not report any abnormal radiation levels. It is also analysing data from the early warning radiation monitoring system used across the country, as well as data issued by regional and international monitoring centre, the Oman News Agency quoted the Environment Authority as saying.

Oman has urged citizens and residents to obtain information from official sources and not to circulate rumours or unverified information.

Qatar

Qatar launched an advanced national radiation monitoring network, which operates around the clock to assess radiation levels in the country.

The network aims to provide early detection of radiation levels that exceed normal limits and ensure “the highest levels of radiation and nuclear safety at the regional and global levels", Qatar News Agency reported last week, quoting a statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Radiation levels in the air and Qatari waters are currently “within normal limits", the authorities said.

Bahrain

Bahrain also said no abnormal levels of radiation had been recorded in the kingdom and it continues to monitor the situation.

The Supreme Council for Environment said results were being updated regularly through monitoring stations and the country was maintaining “co-ordination and readiness” under emergency plans to monitor radiation levels, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Iraq

Iraq, which shares a border with Iran, said it has not recorded an increase in radiation levels across the country, the Iraq News Agency said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani held a meeting to review the national plan for dealing with radiation and nuclear accidents. The talks also aimed to assess preparations for potential emergencies.

The Central Operations Room for Radiation and Nuclear Emergencies also confirmed response teams were ready to tackle emergency situations.

