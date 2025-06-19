  • Iran's Foreign Minister confirms Friday meeting with European officials
  • Major Iranian rocket attack hits Israel's central and southern areas
  • Iran will pay 'full price' after hospital strike, Netanyahu says
  • Israel warns Iranians to leave area near Arak heavy water reactor
  • Trump considers joining as Israel-Iran war enters seventh day
  • Iran offline for more than 12 hours, monitor says
Main known facilities of Iran's nuclear programme
In pictures: Israel-Iran conflict

People march in Times Square to call for the administration of President Donald Trump not to go to war with Iran. AFP
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts missiles fired from Iran over Tel Aviv early on Thursday. EPA
Israelis shelter in an underground train station in Ramat Gan after reports of an incoming missile from Iran. Getty Images
Israeli special forces check the remains of a suspected Iranian ballistic missile in northern Israel. Reuters
Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran. Reuters
People take cover in an underground station transformed into a public shelter after reports of an incoming missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Getty Images
A picture released by Iran's armed forces claims to show an Israeli drone shot down outside the central city of Isfahan. AP
Smoke rises near the Milad Tower after an air strike in Tehran. EPA
People take cover inside a cable car tunnel following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa. Reuters
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on Wednesday. AFP
Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted as seen from Ashkelon. Reuters
Smoke rises from a fire, as the Israel-Iran air war continues, in Tehran. Reuters
A destroyed Iranian tanker aircraft (KC-707 refueler) on the airfield of Dezful airbase, Iran. AFP
People take shelter in a car park in Tel Aviv after Iran launched a barrage of missiles. AFP
A building burns after strikes on the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. AFP
Israeli police gather at the site of an Iranian missile strike on Herzliya. Reuters
Heavy traffic on the Karaj-Chalus road as vehicles move westwards in a direction leading out of Tehran. Reuters
A satellite image taken on Monday shows Iran's Tabriz north missile base after it was hit by Israeli air strikes. AFP
An Iranian missile causes an explosion in Tel Aviv. AP
Rescuers sift through the debris of a damaged building in Tel Aviv after a barrage of Iranian rockets. AFP
A wounded man is assisted after an explosion in Tehran. AP
Responders attend to a woman and a baby near a damaged building following a strike on the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. AFP
Updated: June 19, 2025, 11:00 AM