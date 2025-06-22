UAE's nuclear authority says US strikes on Iran had 'no impact' on the Emirates

The UAE on Sunday moved to reassure the public that US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran had 'no impact' on the Emirates.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said relevant national authorities are closely monitoring developments related to nuclear sites in Iran.

The US military bombed three nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said on Saturday night, calling the attacks a “spectacular military success”. He said: “Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

FANR said "there are no impacts on the UAE resulting from these developments", in a statement shared by state news agency Wam.

"FANR confirmed that it is well-informed and continuously following up on the situation, in co-ordination with international partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], and receives regular updates through official channels," the statement read.

"FANR stated that, based on ongoing monitoring of the situation, it confirms that there are no impacts on the UAE resulting from these developments. It also urges the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours and unverified news."

The IAEA said on Sunday that there had been no increase in off-site radiation levels following the attacks.

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said he will call for an emergency meeting of the agency's board of directors in light of the “urgent situation” in Iran.

“In view of the increasingly serious situation in terms of nuclear safety and security, the board of governors will meet in an extraordinary session tomorrow, which I will address,” Mr Grossi said.

“As of this time, we don’t expect that there will be any health consequences for people or the environment outside the targeted sites. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation in Iran and provide further updates as additional information becomes available.”

