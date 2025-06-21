A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the Fordo (Fordow) nuclear facility, Iran, 14 June 2025. EPA
US bombs three Iranian nuclear sites

President Trump says US carried out 'very successful attack'

Thomas Watkins
Washington

June 21, 2025

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US military had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, bringing to a head days of speculation about whether America would get directly involved in Israel's war against Tehran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

He went on to call for peace.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on June 21, 2025
Mr Trump has voiced frustration with Tehran over its failure to come to a deal on putting limits on its nuclear programme.

This is a developing story...

