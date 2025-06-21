US bombs three Iranian nuclear sites

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US military had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, bringing to a head days of speculation about whether America would get directly involved in Israel's war against Tehran.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.
“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”
He went on to call for peace.
Mr Trump has voiced frustration with Tehran over its failure to come to a deal on putting limits on its nuclear programme.
This is a developing story...
