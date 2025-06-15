Iran says Israel crossed 'new red line' with attacks on nuclear sites as conflict escalates

Live updates: Follow the latest onIsrael-Iran conflict
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Israel had “crossed a new red line” by attacking Iran's nuclear sites in strikes that began on Friday.
“The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilities,” said Mr Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV.
Mr Araghchi also accused the US of supporting Israel's attacks, saying Tehran had “solid evidence” of this.
His meeting with ambassadors came after Iran and Israel exchanged attacks for a second day on Saturday. Israel killed top Iranian military commanders and scientists in its first wave of strikes early on Friday, which also damaged to its main nuclear site at Natanz. Iran has responded with salvos of ballistic missiles.
Mr Araghchi said Iran's attacks on “military and economic targets” in Israel “have been solely in self-defence and to confront the aggression of the Zionist regime”.
He said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel did, too, but it would not give up its nuclear programme that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was the reason for attacking Iran.
He called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to condemn Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear sites. The board of the UN's nuclear watchdog censured Iran earlier this week for not meeting its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
“Our legitimate defence will continue with strength, and our country's armed forces will carry out their duties with authority,” Mr Araghchi said, and added that bringing the scene of conflict to the Gulf region was a major strategic mistake.
He said Iran considered the US a partner in the Israel's attacks and must accept its responsibility
“The Israeli regime's aggression against Iran could never have taken place without the agreement and support of the United States,” he said.
“We have solid evidence that shows the support of American forces and American bases.”
He said that Iran does not want this war to spread to other countries or the region in any way, “unless it is imposed on us”.
“In principle, we did not initiate this war and were pursuing diplomacy regarding our nuclear programme, but this aggression was imposed on us.”
A sixth round of US-Iran talks on a nuclear deal were due to be held in Oman, which is acting as mediator, on Sunday, but Iranian officials said they would not be taking part after Israel launched its attack.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that the US was involved in Israel's attack and warned Iran against targeting the US in any way.
“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!” he added.
Israel on Saturday hit fuel storage depots near Tehran, setting off fires. Iranian state media said production at Iran's South Pars gasfield, the world’s largest, was suspended after an Israeli strike.
In Israel, at least 10 people were killed overnight after Iran launched a second salvo of ballistic missiles. The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said at least four people were killed and about 100 others injured in the central region. Another 37 people were wounded in the Shfela region, a representative said.
The Israel Police confirmed in a post on X that a strike along the central coast in Tel Aviv district killed several people and wounded dozens more.
Three women were killed in an earlier strike that destroyed a three-storey building in the Western Galilee region, MDA said.
