Iran says Israel crossed 'new red line' with attacks on nuclear sites as conflict escalates

Live updates: Follow the latest onIsrael-Iran conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Israel had “crossed a new red line” by attacking Iran's nuclear sites in strikes that began on Friday.

“The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilities,” said Mr Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV.

Mr Araghchi also accused the US of supporting Israel's attacks, saying Tehran had “solid evidence” of this.

His meeting with ambassadors came after Iran and Israel exchanged attacks for a second day on Saturday. Israel killed top Iranian military commanders and scientists in its first wave of strikes early on Friday, which also damaged to its main nuclear site at Natanz. Iran has responded with salvos of ballistic missiles.

Mr Araghchi said Iran's attacks on “military and economic targets” in Israel “have been solely in self-defence and to confront the aggression of the Zionist regime”.

He said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel did, too, but it would not give up its nuclear programme that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was the reason for attacking Iran.

He called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to condemn Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear sites. The board of the UN's nuclear watchdog censured Iran earlier this week for not meeting its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“Our legitimate defence will continue with strength, and our country's armed forces will carry out their duties with authority,” Mr Araghchi said, and added that bringing the scene of conflict to the Gulf region was a major strategic mistake.

He said Iran considered the US a partner in the Israel's attacks and must accept its responsibility

“The Israeli regime's aggression against Iran could never have taken place without the agreement and support of the United States,” he said.

“We have solid evidence that shows the support of American forces and American bases.”

He said that Iran does not want this war to spread to other countries or the region in any way, “unless it is imposed on us”.

“In principle, we did not initiate this war and were pursuing diplomacy regarding our nuclear programme, but this aggression was imposed on us.”

A sixth round of US-Iran talks on a nuclear deal were due to be held in Oman, which is acting as mediator, on Sunday, but Iranian officials said they would not be taking part after Israel launched its attack.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that the US was involved in Israel's attack and warned Iran against targeting the US in any way.

“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!” he added.

Israel on Saturday hit fuel storage depots near Tehran, setting off fires. Iranian state media said production at Iran's South Pars gasfield, the world’s largest, was suspended after an Israeli strike.

In Israel, at least 10 people were killed overnight after Iran launched a second salvo of ballistic missiles. The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said at least four people were killed and about 100 others injured in the central region. Another 37 people were wounded in the Shfela region, a representative said.

The Israel Police confirmed in a post on X that a strike along the central coast in Tel Aviv district killed several people and wounded dozens more.

Three women were killed in an earlier strike that destroyed a three-storey building in the Western Galilee region, MDA said.

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Second Test, Day 2: South Africa 335 & 75/1 (22.0 ov)

England 205

South Africa lead by 205 runs with 9 wickets remaining

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The Lowdown Kesari Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Anubhav Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra





Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5