Iran to launch 'new and advanced' centrifuges in response to IAEA censure

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Iran </a>said it plans to launch a “significant series of new and advanced centrifuges” in response to being censured by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">UN</a>’s nuclear watchdog for a lack of cooperation. Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, issued the order due to a rebuke from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iaea/" target="_blank">International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)</a> over Tehran’s failure to resolve a probe into uranium particles found at undeclared locations. The move is in line with Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme, according to a statement by according to a Foreign Ministry, adding that technical cooperation with the IAEA will continue. The censure motion brought by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a>, collectively known as the E3, in addition to the United States at the International Atomic Energy Agency late on Thursday followed a similar one in June. The resolution, which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china/" target="_blank">China</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> and Burkina Faso voted against, was carried with 19 votes in favour, 12 abstentions and Venezuela not participating, two diplomats told AFP. The confidential resolution seen by AFP says it is "essential and urgent" for Iran to "act to fulfil its legal obligations". It came days after Iran <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/iran-agrees-to-halt-expansion-of-enriched-uranium-needed-to-make-nuclear-bomb/" target="_blank">suggested it was ready to resolve the standoff </a>over its atomic work by agreeing to stop enriching uranium to 60 per cent levels, close to the level required for nuclear weapons. Iran “remains ready for constructive engagement with relevant parties based on international legal principles and standards,” the Foreign Ministry said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/cartoon/2024/06/04/iran-nuclear-iaea-inspections/" target="_blank">The IAEA </a>resolution calls on the body’s inspectors to publish a comprehensive report about Iran’s nuclear activities next year. In a statement shared on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said IAEA's Board of Governors adopted an "important resolution" requiring the IAEA to publish a comprehensive report regarding "Iran's violations". "The most dangerous regime in the world must not have the most dangerous weapon. To this end, the international community must increase the pressure on the Iranian regime," he wrote. Iran’s earlier pledge to cease creating more highly enriched nuclear fuel was the first time the nation had made such a proposal, according to the IAEA. “They are taking a different direction,” Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday. “This is the first time that they are saying, ‘Okay, we stop.’” The move was seen as a way of appeasing incoming US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/20/linda-mcmahon-mehmet-oz-trump-cabinet/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>, some of whose advisors have said his administration will increase sanctions on Iran. Such a move could worsen the Iran’s already struggling economy. The E3 are the only European nations that were party to a failed 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The increased pressure on Iran from the European countries comes after mounting concern over its role in supporting Russia's war effort against Ukraine. Germany last month also ordered the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/31/germany-shuts-iranian-consulates-after-jamshid-sharmahd-execution/" target="_blank">closure of all general Iranian consulates</a> in response to the execution of an Iranian-German dual citizen on terrorism charges. Iran has signalled it is open to diplomatic negotiations over its nuclear programme ahead of the return of former president Donald Trump<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/20/linda-mcmahon-mehmet-oz-trump-cabinet/" target="_blank"> </a>to the White House in January. During his previous tenure (2017-2021), Mr Trump pushed for aggressive sanctions against Iran, causing it to lose $200 billion in oil revenue. He has vowed to renew his “maximum pressure” campaign when he returns to office.