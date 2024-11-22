A reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant as the first fuel is loaded, on August 21, 2010 in Bushehr, southern Iran. Getty Images
Iran to launch 'new and advanced' centrifuges in response to IAEA censure

Rebuke came after Tehran’s failure to resolve a probe into uranium particles found at undeclared locations

Gillian Duncan
November 22, 2024