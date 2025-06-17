America's big bunker-buster that can sink Iran's nuclear programme

The key weapon that America will bring to the conflict is its undoubtable ability to smash Iran’s nuclear centres buried deep below ground.

The US Air Force is the only military to have the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator that weighs an astonishing 18,600kg and can penetrate up to 100 metres of reinforced concrete. It is as close nearest thing to a nuclear bomb without being one.

The US also has heavy bombers that are virtually the only aircraft that can drop it – the B-2 Spirit and the B-52. There have been reports backed up by satellite photos of six B-2s and four B-52s stationed at the Diego Garcia airbase in the Indian Ocean, 4,000km from Iran.

Washington can also provide a fleet of air-to-air refuelling tankers to assist Israel’s fighters, as well as the world’s biggest and most advanced air force. But given that the Israeli air force has pummelled Iran’s surface-to-air missiles and radar defences, the number of targets is diminishing.

Already there are reports of the main refuellers – the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus and Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers – heading to Europe.

A B-52 Stratofortress heavy bomber. AFP

‘Istar soak’

But another key feature that America can provide is its extensive military surveillance satellite system that delivers what is called “Istar soak”.

While Israel has three spy satellites the US has dozens that give it persistent Istar (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) coverage that will allow it to track Iranian missile launches as well as senior commanders, regime figures or nuclear scientists. This will enable “dynamic strikes” in which commanders see a target of opportunity and can bring immediate firepower in.

They will also potentially help track where Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles might be, as well as centrifuges used in their manufacture.

Tomahawk attack

The US has fleet of about eight Arleigh Burke DDG-51 guided-missile destroyers in the region, most guarding the aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson. The US Navy warships each carry between eight and 10 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

If it was decided that more Iranian airbases had to be destroyed, Tomahawks would be sent in, much as they were in the scene from Top Gun Maverick.

The USS Nimitz carrier, with its 90 aircraft, is also steaming to the area from the Pacific and will arrive in days.

America can also offer its special forces for strike missions, its intelligence and surveillance aircraft and its military satellites that would vastly increase the information-gathering mission.

There is also the possibility that America will send more of its own air defences to Israel and possibly the Gulf. It has a Thaad high-altitude interceptor battery near Tel Aviv and Patriot missile batteries in the region.

There is also the Central Command based in Doha, Qatar, staffed by high-ranking US and western officers who would be able to co-ordinate all of the offensive operations.

War spreads?

While others have remained apart from the conflict, countries such as Britain could be drawn in if, for example, Tehran was to fire one of its Fatah-1 hypersonic missiles on to the UK’s airbase in Cyprus. This would be to cause a political problem and to destabilise the western alliance as the UK would have to choose whether to join Israel in the war, despite being at diplomatic loggerheads over the country’s conduct in Gaza.

Similarly, France has a number of military bases in the region that could be attacked and, alongside Britain, warships in the area.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Juvenile arthritis Along with doctors, families and teachers can help pick up cases of arthritis in children.

Most types of childhood arthritis are known as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA causes pain and inflammation in one or more joints for at least six weeks.

Dr Betina Rogalski said "The younger the child the more difficult it into pick up the symptoms. If the child is small, it may just be a bit grumpy or pull its leg a way or not feel like walking,” she said.

According to The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases in US, the most common symptoms of juvenile arthritis are joint swelling, pain, and stiffness that doesn’t go away. Usually it affects the knees, hands, and feet, and it’s worse in the morning or after a nap.

Limping in the morning because of a stiff knee, excessive clumsiness, having a high fever and skin rash are other symptoms. Children may also have swelling in lymph nodes in the neck and other parts of the body.

Arthritis in children can cause eye inflammation and growth problems and can cause bones and joints to grow unevenly.

In the UK, about 15,000 children and young people are affected by arthritis.

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

Mountain%20Boy %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zainab%20Shaheen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Naser%20Al%20Messabi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km