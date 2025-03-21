What is the F-47? Trump's new 6th generation fighter plane

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Boeing would build the next generation of fighter plane, which will be called the F-47 in honour of the US leader.

Mr Trump, who is the 47th president, said the fighter would be capable of flying alongside a swarm of drones.

“At my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet,” Mr Trump said. “Nothing in the world that was even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47. The generals picked a title, and it's a beautiful number,”

Speaking in the White House alongside Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and the head of the Air Force, General David Allvin, Mr Trump said the F-47 would be the “most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built”.

The most sophisticated fighter the US Air Force currently has is the F-35 stealth jet.

