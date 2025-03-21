President Donald Trump delivers remarks with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office. Reuters
President Donald Trump delivers remarks with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office. Reuters

What is the F-47? Trump's new 6th generation fighter plane

Jihan Abdalla
Washington

March 21, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Boeing would build the next generation of fighter plane, which will be called the F-47 in honour of the US leader.

Mr Trump, who is the 47th president, said the fighter would be capable of flying alongside a swarm of drones.

“At my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet,” Mr Trump said. “Nothing in the world that was even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47. The generals picked a title, and it's a beautiful number,”

Speaking in the White House alongside Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and the head of the Air Force, General David Allvin, Mr Trump said the F-47 would be the “most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built”.

The most sophisticated fighter the US Air Force currently has is the F-35 stealth jet.

Updated: March 21, 2025, 3:49 PM