US Air Force sends F-22 fighter jets to Middle East to deter 'unsafe' Russian aircraft

Deployment comes amid US complaints that Russian pilots in Syria risk breaking long-established safety protocols

U.S. Air Force Major Paul "Loco" Lopez performs in an F-22 Raptor during the AirPower Over Hampton Roads JBLE Air and Space Expo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, U.S. May 18, 2018. Picture taken May 18, 2018. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Areca T. Bell/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The National author image
The National
Jun 14, 2023
Powered by automated translation

The US Air Force has sent F-22 Raptor jets to the Middle East to try to deter the “unsafe and unprofessional” behaviour of Russian aircraft in the region, the US military's Central Command said on Wednesday.

The fifth-generation stealth fighter planes are some of the US Air Force's most sophisticated aircraft.

Their deployment comes amid growing US concerns that Russian pilots are acting increasingly aggressively around American troops working with Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

“Russian Forces' unsafe and unprofessional behaviour is not what we expect from a professional air force,” said Centcom commander Gen Michael Kurilla.

Read More
US approves F-16 upgrade for Turkish jets despite Nato row

“Their regular violation of agreed upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation.

“Alongside our partners and allies, we are committed to improving the security and stability in the region.”

The F-22s are from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and can “deliver overwhelming power at a moment's notice”, Centcom said.

Updated: June 14, 2023, 9:46 PM
CentcomRussia

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from DC

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

editor's picks
More from the national