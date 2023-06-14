US Air Force sends F-22 fighter jets to Middle East to deter 'unsafe' Russian aircraft

The US Air Force has sent F-22 Raptor jets to the Middle East to try to deter the “unsafe and unprofessional” behaviour of Russian aircraft in the region, the US military's Central Command said on Wednesday.

The fifth-generation stealth fighter planes are some of the US Air Force's most sophisticated aircraft.

Their deployment comes amid growing US concerns that Russian pilots are acting increasingly aggressively around American troops working with Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility as part of a multifaceted show of U.S. support and capability in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region. #AirPower @USAFCENT https://t.co/WVDwU8xtjd pic.twitter.com/ieOgRCfopc — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 14, 2023

“Russian Forces' unsafe and unprofessional behaviour is not what we expect from a professional air force,” said Centcom commander Gen Michael Kurilla.

Read More US approves F-16 upgrade for Turkish jets despite Nato row

“Their regular violation of agreed upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation.

“Alongside our partners and allies, we are committed to improving the security and stability in the region.”

The F-22s are from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and can “deliver overwhelming power at a moment's notice”, Centcom said.