Bondi Beach hero Ahmed Al Ahmed presented with $1.65m collected from fundraising

A man celebrated for saving lives after wrestling a gun from one of an alleged attacker during a ⁠mass shooting in Australia has ​received a cheque for more than A$2.5 million ($1.65 ​million), after tens of thousands of ‌people contributed to a donation website.

Ahmed Al Ahmed hid behind parked cars in Bondi Beach before charging ​at one of the suspected gunmen from behind, seizing his weapon and knocking him to the ground.

He suffered gunshot wounds after apparently being fired on by a second suspected gunmen and ‌remains in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Th father of two was presented on Friday with an oversized cheque ‍at his St George Hospital ‍bed by Zachery Dereniowski, a social media influencer and co-organiser of the GoFundMe ⁠page, videos posted online showed.

Social media influencer Zachery Dereniowski presents a cheque to Ahmed Al Ahmed at St George Hospital in Sydney. @mdmotivator via TikTok/via Reuters

More than 43,000 people worldwide contributed to the fund-raising, including billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who gave A$99,999 and shared the fund-raiser on his X account.

When handed the cheque, he asks: “I deserve it?”, to which Mr Dereniowski replies: “Every penny”.

When asked what he would say to the people who donated, Mr Al Ahmed said: “To stand with each other, all human beings. And forget everything bad … and keep going to save life.”

“When I saved the people I [did it] from the heart because it was a nice day, everyone enjoying celebrating … everyone was happy and ​they deserve to enjoy,” ‍he said, raising his uninjured fist in the air.

“This country [is the] best country in the world, best country in ⁠the world, ‌but we’re not going to stand and keep watching – enough is enough. God protect ⁠Australia. Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.”

The shop owner did not say what he ⁠planned to do with the money. Mr Al Ahmed, 43, left his hometown in Syria's north-west province of Idlib nearly 20 years ago to seek work in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited Mr Al Ahmed in hospital to praise him for his bravery.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday after two gunmen opened fire at people celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at the famous beach.

Authorities allege a 50-year-old father, Sajid Akram who was shot dead by police, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed, who was critically wounded, carried out the attack.

Australian PM proposes tougher gun laws after Bondi Beach mass shooting 01:04

Gun buyback

Mr Albanese said the country would use a sweeping buyback scheme to “get guns off our streets”.

Mr Albanese vowed to toughen laws that allowed the suspected shooters to own six high-powered rifles. “There is no reason someone living in the suburbs of Sydney needed this many guns,” he said.

Australia would pay gun owners to surrender “surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms”.

It would be the largest gun buyback since 1996, when Australia cracked down on firearms in the wake of a shooting that killed 35 people at Port Arthur.

Mr Albanese urged Australians to light candles at 6.47pm on Sunday to mark “exactly one week since the attack unfolded”.

At Bondi Beach, hundreds of swimmers and surfers paddled out to form a circle in the ocean on Friday morning in another gesture to honour the dead.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

SCORES Multiply Titans 81-2 in 12.1 overs

(Tony de Zorzi, 34) bt Auckland Aces 80 all out in 16 overs

(Shawn von Borg 4-15, Alfred Mothoa 2-11, Tshepo Moreki 2-16).

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Brolliology: A History of the Umbrella in Life and Literature

By Marion Rankine

Melville House

Full list of Emmy 2020 nominations LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria OUTSTANDING REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (D) 2,200m 8.15pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 10pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m

Last 10 NBA champions 2017: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-1

2016: Cleveland bt Golden State 4-3

2015: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-2

2014: San Antonio bt Miami 4-1

2013: Miami bt San Antonio 4-3

2012: Miami bt Oklahoma City 4-1

2011: Dallas bt Miami 4-2

2010: Los Angeles Lakers bt Boston 4-3

2009: Los Angeles Lakers bt Orlando 4-1

2008: Boston bt Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5