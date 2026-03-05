- Ministry of Defence says one missile and six drones fell within UAE territory
- Six injured by debris from intercepted drones in Abu Dhabi
- Qatar's defences intercept missile attack
- Azerbaijan says two injured after drones fired from Iran
- Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran on day six of war
- Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to at least 77
- IRGC says it struck US oil tanker in northern part of Gulf
- Charter flight from Muscat to London rescheduled
- US Senate blocks bill that would have stopped Trump's Iran campaign
- More than 1,200 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 05, 2026, 12:20 PM