  • Ministry of Defence says one missile and six drones fell within UAE territory
  • Six injured by debris from intercepted drones in Abu Dhabi
  • Qatar's defences intercept missile attack
  • Azerbaijan says two injured after drones fired from Iran
  • Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran on day six of war
  • Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to at least 77
  • IRGC says it struck US oil tanker in northern part of Gulf
  • Charter flight from Muscat to London rescheduled
  • US Senate blocks bill that would have stopped Trump's Iran campaign
  • More than 1,200 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 05, 2026, 12:20 PM