Premier League predictions: Man United misfire against Newcastle and Arsenal stay top of the pack

Friday: Manchester United v Newcastle (midnight kick-off, Saturday)

Ruben Amorim has asked his players to "step up" in the absence of linchpin Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal midfielder has been an ever-present for United in the league this season, but is expected to be out for around a month with an apparent hamstring injury.

Newcastle head to Old Trafford with boss Eddie Howe calling for more consistency after his team threw away a two-goal lead last weekend against Chelsea. The Magpies have won five of their past six meetings against United in all competitions.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Man United 1

Saturday: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (4.30pm)

Forest have a five-point buffer above the relegation zone despite losing Monday's game against Fulham. Sean Dyche's side have already taken the scalps of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this season and will be looking for another.

That will be a tall order against a rampaging City side who have won their past five league games and with star striker Erling Haaland back among the goals with a brace in the win against West Ham. City are hot on the heels of leaders Arsenal, sitting two points behind the Gunners.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 Man City 3

Arsenal v Brighton (7pm)

Arsenal secured their place in the League Cup semi-finals courtesy of a shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Attentions return to the league in which Mikel Arteta's side sit at the summit and ready to welcome back Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus.

They take on a Brighton struggling to stop their slide down the table. Fabian Hurzeler's side have lost two and drawn two of their past four league games.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Brighton 0

Brentford v Bournemouth (7pm)

Brentford secured a rare away win last time out at bottom club Wolves but return to the Gtech Stadium where they boast five wins and two draws to keep them comfortably in mid-table and only a point off ninth place.

Bournemouth are a team in decline with three successive draws following back-to-back losses. The noise around Antoine Semenyo's future – the Dutch winger is reportedly a target for Liverpool – will hardly help lift spirits either.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Bournemouth 1

Burnley v Everton (7pm)

Burnley halted a horrible run of seven straight defeats with a point at Bournemouth last weekend. The Clarets will hope to use that as a building block to climbing out of danger, with Scott Parker's side second-bottom and three points from safety.

Everton suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal – their second loss in succession – last Saturday, leaving them in 10th place.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Everton 2

Liverpool v Wolves (7pm)

Liverpool have been rocked by the news that Alexander Isak required surgery on a fractured fibula after scoring against Tottenham last week. His absence, coupled with Mohamed Salah's unavailability due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, places even more responsibility on the young shoulder of Hugo Ekitike to supply the goals.

Wolves suffered a home loss to Brentford last time out to leave manager Rob Edwards searching for answers on how he can keep the club in the Premier League. Wolves have only two points from their 17 games and are on course to be the worst side in Premier League history.

Prediction: Liverpool 4 Wolves 0

West Ham v Fulham (7pm)

West Ham's winless run continued when they were swept aside by a ruthless Manchester City last Saturday. The defensive errors continue to mount and the pressure is piling on head coach Nuno Espirito Santo with the hammers in 18th place and five points from safety.

Fulham are flying high after Monday's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest lifted Marco Silva's men up to 13th place and one point outside the top 10.

Prediction: West Ham 1 Fulham 2

Chelsea v Aston Villa (9.30pm)

Chelsea showed true grit to come from two goals down to earn a point at Newcastle in the last round, but Enzo Maresca's side can ill afford to find themselves in the same position against this weekend's opposition.

Villa are surging, and deserve to be taken seriously as title contenders. Led by man-of-the-moment Morgan Rogers, Unai Emery's side are on a 10-game win streak and only three points off leaders Arsenal.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Villa 2

Sunday

Sunderland v Leeds (6pm)

Sixth-placed Sunderland look to be staying the course, with two wins and two draws in their past five games, instilling belief they can make a real push for European football.

Leeds have an identical record in their last five games, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back among the goals, including a brace in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Leeds 1

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (8.30pm)

Palace enter this match on a two-game losing skid following their best start to a Premier League campaign.

They face a Tottenham side without the suspended Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero following their red cards in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Prediction: Palace 1 Tottenam 0

