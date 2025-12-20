Erling Haaland moves above Cristiano Ronaldo for Premier League goals with double against West Ham

Erling Haaland scored two goals and made another as Manchester City underlined their growing title credentials with a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham.

The prolific Norwegian was on target after just five minutes of a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium, before teeing up Tijjani Reijnders and adding another in the second half.

Haaland was inches away from completing a hat-trick in stoppage time.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side, thir fifth in succession in the Premier League, put pressure firmly on Arsenal at the top end of the table.

The Hammers, by contrast, will spend Christmas in the relegation zone after a lacklustre display that extended their winless streak to six.

It was not until the second half that the visitors began to ask questions of their hosts, but any prospect of a fightback was snuffed out by Haaland’s second, which took his tally for club and country this season to 38.

City looked focused from the outset and their dominance of possession brought early reward for Haaland.

They moved the ball down the left with Nico Gonzalez playing Phil Foden into the box before the England midfielder pulled back invitingly for Haaland.

The Norwegian’s first-time right-foot shot was blocked by Alphonse Areola but he made no mistake at the second attempt as he thumped home with his left foot.

Haaland could have doubled his tally within moments as Rayan Cherki delivered a cross at a perfect height but he surprisingly headed wide.

City were in complete control and were content to play patiently and wait for openings.

Aside from a Jarrod Bowen cross that ran through the box, West Ham offered little and it came as no surprise when City added to their lead.

Cherki beat Mateus Fernandes to the ball and wriggled into the box to feed Haaland, who had no room to shoot himself but laid off for Reijnders.

The Dutchman, who had drawn a save from Areola with a fierce shot three minutes earlier, smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Reijnders told the BBC's Match of the Day: "Only the beginning of the second half we didn't start quite so well. Big parts of the game we controlled it and we could have made more chances if we were more secure in certain situations."

West Ham showed greater energy after the break and went close after Crysencio Summerville won possession on the left and crossed from the byline.

Gianluigi Donnarumma reacted quickly to parry Freddie Potts’ shot and Fernandes blasted over from the rebound.

Bowen dragged wide as the Hammers threatened again but City had further opportunities with Ruben Dias heading at Areola and Foden shooting wide.

Haaland put the result beyond any doubt in the 69th minute as City swept forward through substitutes Savinho and Rico Lewis.

The ball did not reach him cleanly but two Hammers defenders failed to clear and Haaland pounced to rifle past Areola.

Donnarumma blocked from Summerville as West Ham briefly flickered again but Foden and Josko Gvardiol went close for City before Haaland shot narrowly wide in the closing seconds.

Burnley halt losing skid

Super-sub Armando Broja scored a last-minute equaliser to end Burnley’s seven-game losing run and leave Bournemouth winless in eight after a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth thought they had won it when the sought-after Antoine Semenyo scored his eighth goal of the season to finally break through Burnley’s spirited defence after 67 minutes.

But second-half substitutes Marcus Edwards and Broja combined to earn the returning Scott Parker a point his team had scarcely deserved.

