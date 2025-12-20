  • Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, left, remonstrates to Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah during a 2-2 Premier League draw at St James' Park on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Reuters
  • Nick Woltemade, right, opens the scoring for Newcastle against Chelsea. EPA
  • Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his first goal of the game. Getty Images
  • Nick Woltemade scores his second goal of the game to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead against Chelsea. EPA
  • Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and defender Reece James in action with Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes. Reuters
  • Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, centre, vies with Chelsea defenders Wesley Fofana, left, and Reece James. AFP
  • Pedro Neto of Chelsea reacts to a decision. Getty Images
  • Chelsea's Pedro Neto in action with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall. Reuters
  • Chelsea's Marc Cucurella heads the ball away from danger. PA
  • Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, scores his side's second goal as the game finishes 2-2. AP
Sport

Football

Chelsea bounce back to rescue draw against Newcastle

Nick Woltemade first-half double had Magpies in control before Reece James and Joao Pedro struck back for the Blues

The National

December 20, 2025

Chelsea spared Enzo Maresca a fresh round of uncomfortable questions by producing a stirring second-half comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

After a turbulent week dominated by speculation over his future and reported interest from Manchester City, Maresca cut a relieved figure as his side recovered from two goals down to secure a point that keeps them fourth in the Premier League, albeit with momentum stalling after just one win in their past five league outings.

Chelsea looked set for a damaging defeat after being outplayed in the opening 45 minutes, with Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade striking twice to punish a fragile and disjointed performance from the visitors.

Woltemade, eager to atone for an own goal in last weekend’s derby defeat at Sunderland, needed only four minutes to make his mark. Jacob Murphy’s cross found Anthony Gordon at the far post and, when Robert Sanchez could only parry Gordon’s effort, Woltemade reacted quickest to tap into an unguarded net from close range.

On his double after scoring an own goal against Sunderland last week, Woltemade told TNT Sports: "Last week was not a good week or good game for me. When I came into the [Carabao Cup] game on Wednesday, the crowd sang my name which was so lovely. It was amazing and I knew they still liked me even when I scored the own goal. I wanted to give a good performance today and I think I did. I just want to say thank you to the fans for still being good with me."

Chelsea’s defensive shortcomings were again exposed in the 20th minute. Given time and space on the flank, Gordon delivered a precise cross that Woltemade met with a deft poke beyond Sanchez, VAR confirming the German striker had timed his run to perfection. He might have completed a hat-trick before the break, volleying wide after Gordon had again carved open Chelsea’s back line.

Maresca, who made wholesale changes in midweek for the League Cup win at Cardiff before restoring his senior players here, was visibly frustrated on the touchline. His position has come under scrutiny after he suggested last week that he and his squad had lacked support from the club’s hierarchy during a difficult spell, while also dismissing as “100 per cent speculation” reports linking him with a future move to Manchester City.

Whatever was said at half-time had an immediate impact. Chelsea emerged with renewed intensity and halved the deficit four minutes after the restart through Reece James, who bent a superb free-kick beyond Aaron Ramsdale and into the top corner.

The momentum swung further when Newcastle were controversially denied a penalty after Trevoh Chalobah bundled into Gordon inside the area, a decision that infuriated Eddie Howe. With injuries ravaging Newcastle’s defence – Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Tino Livramento all sidelined – Chelsea sensed an opportunity.

Ramsdale was forced into a sharp save from Pedro Neto as the visitors piled on the pressure, and the equaliser duly arrived in the 66th minute. Joao Pedro showed quick thinking to flick Sanchez’s long kick over Malick Thiaw before surging into the area and drilling a composed finish into the corner.

Maresca reacted with a jubilant jig of delight on the touchline, the release of tension evident. While Chelsea could not find a winner, the fightback offered reassurance after a week of uncertainty.

"We knew it would be a tough game. We played better than them in the second half, we scored twice and we could have scored more goals," Chelsea goalscorer Joao Pedro told the BBC's Match of the Day.

"We got a point and we have to move forward. We didn't start well in the first half and we conceded two goals very quickly. They play with the fans and we know it is difficult."

For Newcastle, the draw extended their frustration after surrendering control of a game they had dominated early on. For Maresca, it may yet prove a valuable reprieve, buying time and belief as Chelsea attempt to steady themselves during a demanding festive period.

Updated: December 20, 2025, 3:01 PM
Newcastle UnitedChelseaPremier League