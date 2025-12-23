Premier League team of the week: Rogers and Haaland feast on goals

Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa all won to keep their places at the top of the Premier League ahead of what promises to be a hectic festive schedule.

For the second week in a row, Arsenal were more workmanlike than showmen as they ground out victory over Everton. City capitalised on some hopeless West Ham defending to batter the Hammers and Villa made it 10 wins in a row across competitions with victory over Manchester United.

The recalled Viktor Gyokeres' kept his cool from the penalty spot to seal Arsenal's 1-0 win, while Erling Haaland and man-of-the-moment Morgan Rogers both bagged braces to earn City and Villa their respective wins.

No doubt the most controversial game of the weekend came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Liverpool held on for a 2-1 win.

Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero both saw red for Spurs, while there was more than a hint of a foul by Hugo Ekitike on Romero to put the Reds 2-0 ahead. Richarlison reduced the deficit to set up a nervy finish.

Of more concern to Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will be the injury to Alexander Isak. The Swede broke the deadlock just minutes after being introduced at the start of the second half but was replaced soon after scoring after fracturing his ankle after a heavy challenge from Micky van de Ven.

Liverpool confirmed that their British record signing underwent surgery on Monday but provided no timeframe for his return.

With Mohamed Salah away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, the news could not have come at a worse time for the Reds.

Check out who makes our Premier League team of the week (4-4-2 formation):

Goalkeeper

Emi Martinez (Aston Villa): Recalled to the side after illness but almost had to go off with a concussion after a first-half collision with his own defender. Made an incredible save to deny Benjamin Sesko and was master and commander of his area.

Defenders

Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City): Telling all and sundry that he is no left-back but continues to excel in the position. One passage of play saw him take a delightful crossfield diagonal beautifully in his stride and test the West Ham goalkeeper. A real gem.

Joachim Andersen (Fulham): A ball-playing defender who organises those around him with a quiet authority. Was excellent in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City): Few are as dominant in the air in either box. The Croatian oozes leadership and snuffed out any West Ham attacking threat.

Reece James (Chelsea): Began the game against Newcastle in midfield but ended it in his more familiar role at right-back. Some timely interventions and a stunning free-kick to cap an all-round display.

Midfielders

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United): His long throws are a weapon Leeds look to utilise at every opportunity, but it's his combative nature and aggression that make him a good fit in this young Leeds team. Showed excellent alertness for his goal against Palace, too.

Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City): The sort of player who floats through a game unnoticed but then springs into life. Loves to play in small pockets and the way he controlled and shot for his goal against West Ham highlighted the Dutchman's unnerving ability on the ball.

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa): Is there a better English player in world football at the moment? Did well to keep control of a woefully overhit pass to curl in Villa's first against Manchester United and scored a carbon copy in the second. Surely leading the race to be England's No 10 at next year's World Cup.

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United): Played like a bat out of hell in the first half as he continually terrorised Chelsea's defence. His parried shot led to Newcastle's first before an excellent cross from the left created the second. His energy levels were off the charts.

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): Even with two goals to his name and Man City cruising to victory he still demanded his teammates work to create chances. The Norwegian has a hunger for goals only matched by his post-match feasting.

Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United): Made up for his derby-day disaster the previous weekend by opening the scoring within four minutes against Chelsea and then adding another shortly after. A superb display from a player whose goals are lighting up Newcastle’s season.

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, left, remonstrates to Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah during a 2-2 Premier League draw at St James' Park on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Reuters

Nick Woltemade, right, opens the scoring for Newcastle against Chelsea. EPA

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his first goal of the game. Getty Images

Nick Woltemade scores his second goal of the game to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead against Chelsea. EPA

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and defender Reece James in action with Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes. Reuters

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, centre, vies with Chelsea defenders Wesley Fofana, left, and Reece James. AFP

Pedro Neto of Chelsea reacts to a decision. Getty Images

Chelsea's Pedro Neto in action with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall. Reuters

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella heads the ball away from danger. PA

Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, scores his side's second goal as the game finishes 2-2. AP

Manager

Daniel Farke (Leeds United): The German earns the honour for a second week in a row after masterminding Leeds' 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace. To think it was only two weeks ago all the talk was of him soon being out of a job.

