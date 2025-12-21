Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings: Gordon 9, Woltemade 8; James 8, Chalobah 6

Chelsea staged an impressive second-half recovery to earn a valuable point at St James’ Park, battling back from two goals down in a festive thriller at St James’ Park.

Newcastle had sprinted into a 2-0 half-time lead and looked set to take home all three points against a listless Chelsea side.

The turning point arrived just four minutes after the restart. Chelsea captain Reece James curled a superb free-kick into the net to propel the visitors back into the game and swing the momentum firmly in Chelsea’s favour.

The strike marked Chelsea’s 50th goal across all competitions this season.

Chelsea’s resurgence was then completed on 66 minutes as Joao Pedro kept his composure to finish calmly past Aaron Ramsdale after a spell of complete dominance from the visitors.

Newcastle had begun the match at a ferocious tempo, inspired by the energy of Anthony Gordon. They looked like a side determined to respond to last weekend’s damaging Tyne-Wear derby defeat.

Within 20 minutes they were two-up and in danger of overwhelming a shell-shocked Chelsea.

After enduring a nightmare in that loss to Sunderland – where he scored an unfortunate own goal – Nick Woltemade wasted no time in making amends. He struck inside four minutes to banish memories of that afternoon before adding a second on 20 minutes to put Newcastle firmly in control at the break.

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, meanwhile, thought his side should have had a penalty when Gordon was brought down in the second half.

“I think it’s a clear penalty – if that’s anywhere else on the pitch that’s a free kick,” he said. “[We’re] desperately disappointed, the lads gave so much to that game. The free-kick changes the game, really. We had chances in the first half but that elusive third goal wasn’t there for us today.”

Newcastle player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale – 6/10: Saved brilliantly from Neto early in the second half as Chelsea threatened again after the break. Nothing he could do with Reece James’s fantastic free-kick.

Lewis Hall – 7/10: Originally a doubt for the match, he was always a threat from full-back against his former club. Able to get forward regularly against a passive Chelsea side in the first half and also defended well in a backs-to-the-wall second period display from the hosts.

Fabian Schar – 6/10: Almost capped his birthday celebrations with a wonder volley that Sanchez did well to keep out. Encapsulates the energy and aggression of this Newcastle side.

Malick Thiaw – 6/10: Started the game brilliantly as Newcastle put Chelsea squarely on the back foot. Was given a much tougher time in the second half as the Londoners came back into the it. At fault for the second goal as Joao Pedro equalised. Newcastle have now conceded in their last 10 Premier League matches – a run that Howe will need to address.

Lewis Miley – 7/10: Played in an unfamiliar full-back role but still looked the part, both when defending and getting forward. Easy to forget that he’s still a 19-year-old. Didn’t give Garnacho a sniff.

Jacob Ramsey – 6/10: Instrumental in Newcastle’s lightning-fast start, ensuring that Chelsea’s central midfield pairing couldn’t get a foothold. Faded slightly as life became more uncomfortable for the hosts.

Sandro Tonali – 7/10: A constant set-piece threat for the Magpies and a cool head in a match played at a furious pace throughout. Always available in that Newcastle midfield and a hugely important influence.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7/10: Another player to shine in an attacking sense for Howe’s side. The Brazilian consistently leads by example and his partnership with Tonali makes Newcastle so dangerous going forward. He will, though, be concerned at how many goals this side is conceding.

Anthony Gordon – 9/10: Instrumental in creating Newcastle’s first after his shot was parried by Sanchez. Then provided the perfect cross for Woltemade to make it two. Sensational throughout, with energy levels that are off the charts.

Nick Woltemade – 8/10: Made up for his derby-day disaster by opening the scoring within four minutes and then adding another shortly after. A superb display from a player whose goals are lighting up Newcastle’s season.

Jacob Murphy – 6/10: Lightning fast but didn’t have the same kind of impact that Gordon had on the opposite side of Newcastle’s attack. Still looked a danger as the Geordies continually threatened from wide areas.

Substitutes

Harvey Barnes (for Gordon, 72) – 6/10: He had the stadium on its feet as his volley flew narrowly wide as the clock ticked down. A more than capable replacement for Gordon, who had given his all in that first half.

Yoane Wissa (for Woltemade, 73) – 6/10: Brought on for Newcastle two-goal hero Woltemade and made an immediate impact, playing a full role as the Magpies’ continued to threaten the visitors’ goal.

Anthony Elanga (for Murphy, 73) – 6/10: Part of a triple substitution as Newcastle desperately attempted to find the winner in the final quarter of the match. His pace is a nightmare for any defence and he almost conjured a goal as the visitors clung on.

Joe Willock (for Ramsey, 89) – N/A: Must have enjoyed watching the game before being brought on. No time for the midfielder to influence the outcome of a crazy ding-dong festive battle.

Chelsea ratings

Robert Sanchez – 8/10: A brilliant initial save before Woltemade opened the scoring. He followed that up with another wonder stop in the first 10 minutes of a breathless start at St James’ Park. Nothing he could do as Newcastle doubled their lead.

Marc Cucurella – 7/10: Quiet in the first half as Newcastle dominated, but came into the game far more in the second period. Tireless for 90 minutes and a driving force in a side who are developing a happy knack of never knowing when they’re beaten.

Trevoh Chalobah – 6/10: Developing into one of the Premier League’s most consistent centre-backs. May have got away with one when he looked to have conceded a penalty shortly after James had got Chelsea back into the game.

Wesley Fofana – 6/10: At fault for the first goal after losing the ball deep in Chelsea territory but, like the rest of the teammates, more than made up for it in a second half display that saw Chelsea leave a foggy north-east with a precious point.

Malo Gusto – 5/10: Posed constant questions by Newcastle’s forward line but generally stood firm against a rampant Anthony Gordon. That will be as tough an afternoon as he will endure in the Premier League this season.

Moises Caicedo – 7/10: Like the rest of his Chelsea teammates, he was quiet in the first half as Newcastle ran riot. Came back into the game alongside the Chelsea skipper Enzo Fernandez. Was behind most of Chelsea’s best work in a brilliant second half for the visitors.

Reece James – 8/10: Never given a chance to settle by Newcastle’s relentless midfield in the opening period but changed the game with his free kick early in the second half. He switched to right back when Fernandez was introduced and shone there, pulling off a list-ditch challenge to deny Newcastle a third.

Alejandro Garnacho – 5/10: A frustrating afternoon for the wide-man. Largely kept in check by Miley, Garnacho threatened at times and received a yellow card for a rash challenge in the first half. It arguably could have been red.

Cole Palmer – 6/10: A quiet afternoon for Palmer for the most part, although he did win the free kick that led to Chelsea’s crucial opening goal. Came off as the clock ticked down – he will be a key man for Chelsea in their upcoming run of fixtures.

Pedro Neto – 6/10: Always a threat and an outlet for this Chelsea side. Had a powerful shot saved as Chelsea worked their way back into the game and never stopped running in the kind of blood-and-thunder clash that makes the Premier League what it is.

Joao Pedro – 7/10: A sublimely taken equaliser demonstrated what Pedro brings to this Chelsea side. Technically as good as any forward in the Premier League, his cool finish helped Chelsea to leave St James’ Park with a spring in their step.

Substitutes

Enzo Fernandez (for Gusto, 54) – 7/10: Brought on shortly after James had got Chelsea back into the game, Fernandez delivered a second-half masterclass as his side hauled themselves back into the game.

Andrey Santos (for Palmer, 79), 5/10: Brought on in the last 10 minutes of a contest which could have gone either way before the final whistle was blown. Understandably, took a while to adapt to the pace of an incredible game.

