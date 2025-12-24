Kepa keeps Arsenal's League Cup dreams alive with shoot-out heroics

Kepa Arrizabalaga emerged as Arsenal’s unlikely hero on Tuesday night as the Gunners edged past Crystal Palace on penalties to reach the League Cup semi-finals, the Spanish goalkeeper producing the decisive save in an 8-7 shoot-out victory at the Emirates Stadium.

After a tense 1-1 draw in normal time, Kepa dived to his right to deny Maxence Lacroix with Palace’s eighth spot-kick, sealing Arsenal’s progress and completing a bruising evening for the French defender. Lacroix had earlier turned the ball into his own net late on, before seeing his penalty saved to end Palace’s hopes.

The tie appeared to be drifting towards a routine home win when Arsenal finally broke the deadlock 10 minutes from time. Bukayo Saka’s corner caused chaos in the Palace box and Lacroix, under pressure from William Saliba, inadvertently poked the ball beyond goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

However, Palace refused to fold and struck back deep into stoppage time. Adam Wharton’s free-kick was nodded down by Jefferson Lerma and captain Marc Guehi reacted quickest to slot home from close range, forcing penalties with the visitors’ first shot on target of the match.

Both sides showed remarkable composure from the spot, converting their first seven kicks apiece. Saliba stepped up to dispatch Arsenal’s eighth penalty before Kepa, whose career has been punctuated by shoot-out drama, finally took centre stage.

The moment carried added significance for the former Chelsea goalkeeper, who infamously refused to be substituted before losing the 2019 League Cup final shoot-out against Manchester City and later missed a penalty in the 2022 final defeat to Liverpool. This time, redemption arrived in Arsenal colours.

“We generated a lot and should have scored many more goals,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “When you don’t close the games, it can always happen that you concede. But we had some big individual performances. Kepa’s level of commitment with the group is just incredible.”

Arteta made eight changes from the side that beat Everton at the weekend but still fielded a strong line-up. Gabriel Jesus made his first start in almost a year following his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Noni Madueke was lively throughout and twice denied by the outstanding Benitez in the Palace goal.

The visitors’ goalkeeper produced a series of fine saves to frustrate Arsenal, including point-blank stops from Jesus and Madueke, while Jurrien Timber headed over when well placed. Arteta was forced to introduce Saka and Martin Odegaard in the second half to inject urgency, and Arsenal eventually found the breakthrough via another effective set-piece.

Despite Palace’s late response, the shoot-out ultimately belonged to Kepa. His save sent Arsenal into the last four for a second consecutive season, where they will face Chelsea over two legs in January and February.

For a club chasing their first trophy since 2020, and with the Premier League title still the primary target, March’s League Cup final now offers a tangible opportunity to end a long wait for silverware.

