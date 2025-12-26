US approval for pill version of weight-loss drug Wegovy hailed as 'breakthrough' in obesity fight

Doctors in the UAE have welcomed the news that anti-obesity drug Wegovy is set to become available as a pill as well as an injection, but have cautioned that it should only be taken under expert medical supervision.

Wegovy is one of the new wave medications that in recent years have had a huge impact on people looking to lose weight.

Earlier this week the US Food and Drug Administration approved the US release of a pill version of the drug, which is set to become the first daily oral medication to combat obesity.

The UAE medicines regulator, the Emirates Drug Establishment, has yet to give the medication the green light for sale in the emirates.

Dr Ali Aldibbiat, a consultant in diabetes and endocrinology at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City, said that since the release, earlier this year, of trial data for the medication, “the anticipation for the oral Wegovy pill has been mounting”.

Encouraging results

“We never had a weight-loss pill that can lead to such a large weight loss, reaching an average of 16.6 per cent,” he said.

“What is even more exciting is that the new Wegovy pill is an oral form of semaglutide, a molecule that has a well-established and robust legacy of safety and efficacy.

“The FDA approval is confirmation of the great value of the oral Wegovy pill in obesity management, and certainly represents a step closer to our patients in the UAE having access to this innovative treatment.”

Novo Nordisk, the Danish company behind Wegovy, said earlier this week that the medication achieved long-term weight reductions and “reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events”.

The company expects to launch the pill, which would be taken once a day, with each tablet containing 25 mg of semaglutide, in the US in January next year.

According to Novo Nordisk, the weight loss achieved with the pill version of Wegovy is similar to that seen when people inject the drug at a dose of 2.4 mg.

The oral form of Wegovy will be the first GLP-1 drug – a term that refers to the hormone that the medicines mimic – available as a pill.

Supervision is key

Aswathi N S, a dietitian for Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic in Dubai. Photo: Aster DM Healthcare

Aswathi N S, a dietitian for Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic in Dubai, said that the introduction of a pill form of a medication such as Wegovy “may improve convenience and adherence for certain patients”.

“However, it also reinforces the importance of appropriate medical supervision,” she said. “Any medication intended for weight management acts on complex metabolic and hormonal pathways, and its use should be individualised based on a person’s health status, medical history, and nutritional needs.”

She described weight-loss medications as “not stand-alone solutions” and said they should always be part of a structured treatment plan that includes changes to diet and lifestyle, and regular follow-ups with healthcare professionals.

“It is important that such medications are not viewed as quick fixes or substitutes for long-term healthy behaviours,” she said.

“Education, realistic expectations, and continuous monitoring play a key role in ensuring safe and effective outcomes.

“Before initiating any form of weight-loss medication injectable or oral, it is essential to seek expert medical and nutritional advice.”

Semaglutide, which Wegovy contains, delays the release of food from the stomach and so reduces the extent to which a person feels hungry and wants to eat.

With sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets causing obesity to become a major issue in the UAE and neighbouring countries, Novo Nordisk has previously reported “huge increase in demand” in the region for the drug.

Another drug from Novo Nordisk, Ozempic, also contains semaglutide, but is aimed primarily at treating type 2 diabetes rather than obesity.

Rival GLP-1 medications from the American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly contain tirzepatide. They are branded as Mounjaro to combat type 2 diabetes and Zepbound to achieve weight loss.

As well as helping to reduce weight, these medications have been shown in trials to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke and, it has been reported, to reduce the impact of other risk factors for cardiovascular disease. These include high blood sugar levels, high cholesterol levels, hypertension or high blood pressure and a large waist size.

Cautious optimism

The rise in popularity of drugs such as Wegovy has tipped the scales in the favour of people looking to shed weight. PA

Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School in the UK, said that he was “glad a pill version” of Wegovy had been developed. It was, he said, “a pretty good breakthrough”.

However, he cautioned that drugs such as Wegovy may not be a permanent fix for people looking to maintain a healthier weight.

“We don’t know for sure that this is a long-term solution,” he said. “What happens when you stop taking Mounjaro or Wegovy and the weight returns back? This is the critical issue.

“Short term it works, without a doubt it works. Long term how can we maintain that weight loss? More work is required on a long-term solution.

“In the short term without a doubt these drugs work and they work very well.”

A study looking at patients in Argentina, Brazil, Taiwan and the US who had taken Mounjaro found that 82 per cent regained at least 25 per cent of the weight that they had lost once they stopped their injections. In nearly a quarter of patients, at least 75 per cent of the weight loss was reversed.

In a statement released this week, Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, said that with the release of the pill version of Wegovy, patients would “have a convenient, once-daily pill that can help them lose as much weight as the original Wegovy injection”.

The FDA’s approval for the pill version of Wegovy came just a few days after the European Medicines Agency gave a positive opinion for a higher dose of the drug to be injected.

In trials individuals with obesity but not diabetes achieved an average weight loss of 20.7 per cent at 72 weeks on a 7.2 mg dose of the drug.

Responding to the news from the EMA, Dr Cecilia Radu, general manager at Novo Nordisk UAE, said that the firm was “looking forward to bringing new innovation to the UAE and taking bold steps to fight obesity”.

“It also shows the besides tackling weight loss, this is a strong disease-modifying therapy for health risk reduction. It’s part of a much bigger picture,” she said.

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture

PROFILE Name: Enhance Fitness Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 200 Amount raised: $3m Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

RESULT Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0

Khribin (31', 54', 89'), Al Shahrani 40'

Red card: Otayf (Al Hilal, 49')

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

Sweet%20Tooth %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.