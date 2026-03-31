UK expands air defence deployment to Saudi Arabia

Britain is sending its most up-to-date short-range air defence system to Saudi Arabia in the latest package of support for Arabian Gulf countries.

The Sky Sabre has range of 25 kilometres and can engage 24 projectiles simultaneously.

A Royal Artillery battery and Sky Sabre operators are to move into Saudi Arabian bases this week.

The defence system, comprising radar, control node, and missile launchers, can intercept munitions and aircraft. The system is capable of stopping aircraft, drones and laser guided bombs using the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile travelling at more than 3,700 kilometres an hour.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to a British military base in Saudi Arabia, where the 9 (Plassey) Battery Royal Artillery is based. PA Info

It will be integrated into broader Saudi and regional air defences.

The Sky Sabre announcement came as John Healey, UK Defence Secretary, was on a regional trip. Meeting with senior leaders he confirmed British Typhoon warplanes would continue their action over Cyprus, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE in response to Iranian aggression.

More UK troops are being sent to the Middle East to assist other allies, including Bahrain and Kuwait, in defending their skies.

States around the Gulf have borne the brunt of Tehran’s retaliation with thousands of Iranian missiles and drones targeting US military sites and energy infrastructure.

British pilots operating Typhoon and F-35 Lighting planes, plus Wildcat and Merlin helicopters have exceeded more than 1,280 flying hours in the Middle East, according to the MoD.

While Mr Healey was travelling in the Gulf, the UK defensive effort was being mocked in Washington from to the top down.

Pete Hegseth, Mr Healey's US counterpart, said the UK's failure to send ships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was an abandonment of a proud national record. “Last time, I checked there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy,” said Mr Hegseth.

“It’s not just the United States Navy. Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well.

“It’s not just our problem set going forward, even though we have done the lion’s share of preparation to ensure that strait will be open.”

Sky Sabre Air defence missile system was deployed in the UK in 2022. Info

Nonetheless, London has a spread of assets to offer the region. Mr Healey also said on Tuesday that the UK’s Lightweight Multirole Launcher has arrived in Bahrain, supported by a team of UK experts who will help integrate the short-range air defence system into Bahraini defences.

Rapid Sentry, a ground-based short-range missile launching weapon, is now in Kuwait, where the RAF’s counter‑drone Orcus system is also allowing soldiers to detect Iran’s Shahed drones early.

“Iran’s aggressive attacks continue to threaten our allies and interests in the Middle East,” Mr Healey said. “That’s why the UK has been flying defensive missions since Day 1 of this conflict to protect British interests and allies – and today we’re delivering further support by extending our UK jets in Qatar and deploying extra air defence teams and systems to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

“My message to Gulf partners is: Britain’s best will help you defend your skies.

“I pay tribute to the heroic efforts of our partners across the Gulf in protecting their nations.

“We will stand by our long-term partners in the Middle East and continue to push for a swift resolution to this conflict.”

Mr Healey met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, King Hamad of Bahrain and defence leaders from all three nations during his trip.