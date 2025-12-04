Weight loss drugs could help to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease

Weight loss drugs may still help to fight against Alzheimer’s disease, despite a study by the manufacturer of Ozempic showing negative results.

NovoNordisk’s chief executive Mike Doustdar said the Danish company had ended research into how powerful GLP-1 drugs may slow Alzheimer’s progression, after disappointing results from a two-year study.

Semaglutide is found in the company’s two diabetes drugs, Ozempic and Rybelsus, and its weight loss drug Wegovy.

Results from an international clinical trial led by Imperial College London suggests a similar GLP-1 drug used for Type 2 diabetes, liraglutide, could reduce brain shrinkage, slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease. In a study of 204 people with the condition, liraglutide slowed volume loss by half and an 18 per cent beneficial effect on cognition.

About 40 per cent of those who took part were women, with an average age of 71. At the start of the trial, all subjects reported similar levels of memory and thinking ability after completing cognitive tests.

Prof Paul Edison, the study’s chief investigator at Imperial College London, said liraglutide showed promise in repairing the brain pathways that lead to cognitive decline.

“Alzheimer’s disease is not purely a protein-accumulation disorder,” said Prof Edison. “It is caused by multiple changes happening in the brain: abnormal protein deposition, brain inflammation, impaired function of synapses, impaired function of microglia and astrocytes, and impaired insulin resistance.

“Drugs that repair these pathways could transform the field. This trial is important because it tests a completely different therapeutic strategy in Alzheimer’s disease – one that does not rely solely on targeting amyloid.”

Safe treatment

The study showed liraglutide was generally safe for the treatment of individuals with Alzheimer’s. Side effects included gastrointestinal issues and weight loss of about 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Alzheimer’s remains the leading cause of dementia worldwide, affecting more than 55 million people. Despite decades of research, effective disease-modifying therapies remain limited, and treatments for amyloid accumulation alone have produced modest benefits.

Amyloid is the sticky plaque that builds up over time in the brain, disrupting communication between nerve cells and leading to memory loss. The clinical trial into the potential benefits of liraglutide have been published in the Nature journal.

By treating several processes occurring in Alzheimer’s disease like abnormal protein deposits in the brain and inflammation, they represent a fundamentally different approach to care. New drugs developed to treat Alzheimer’s, such as lecanemab and donanemab, are priced at about $40,000 for an annual supply.

The high costs mean they will remain out of reach for the majority, despite showing positive signs of slowing cognitive decline in the early stages of dementia. Some national health systems, such as the UK's National Health Service, have deemed them too costly, but they are available in the US, Australia and Canada.

GLP-1 receptor agonists such as liraglutide, originally developed for diabetes, have demonstrated neuroprotective effects in laboratory models.

As the drug is already approved, making it available it for Alzheimer’s disease could be significantly faster than developing a new therapy. At about $400 for a month-long supply, the drug is also more affordable.

“The ability to repurpose a drug with good safety data is a major advantage,” said Prof Edison. “We are not starting from zero. Our findings provide some of the strongest evidence yet that GLP-1 treatments could modify the disease process in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Fast track existing drugs

Scientists and experts from the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, an international initiative to promote brain health, recently met UAE health officials to discuss ways to improve patient care and maximise the potential of new dementia drugs.

DAC founding chairman George Vradenburg said there was huge untapped potential in GLP-1 drugs.

“Taken together, the emerging evidence from Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide programme and the new findings on liraglutide reinforce a critical message: targeting metabolic pathways may hold real promise for Alzheimer’s, but we are still early in understanding where, when, and for whom these therapies can make a difference,” he said.

“The continued investigation of this approach underscores the importance of pressing forward on a broader, multi-pathway strategy that links metabolic health to inflammation, vascular function, and other upstream processes shaping lifelong brain health.”

Mr Vradenburg said up to 65 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented by taking care of your brain through good diet, exercise, mental exercises and sleep.

George Vradenburg, executive vice president of Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative. Ryan Lim for The National

New drugs can also play a major role, he said.

“At the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, we are advancing this agenda by expanding earlier detection, strengthening globally representative research, and accelerating prevention efforts in primary care settings around the world,” Mr Vradenburg said.

“As more data becomes available, we will assess how these metabolic-focused interventions fit into a wider architecture of earlier action, diverse biological approaches, and health-system readiness. The direction is clear: innovation is accelerating, and we must keep pushing across all fronts to change the trajectory of this disease.”

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language 2018: Formal work begins

November 2021: First 17 volumes launched

November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released

October 2023: Another 31 volumes released

November 2024: All 127 volumes completed

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Men’s singles

Group A: Son Wan-ho (Kor), Lee Chong Wei (Mas), Ng Long Angus (HK), Chen Long (Chn)

Group B: Kidambi Srikanth (Ind), Shi Yugi (Chn), Chou Tien Chen (Tpe), Viktor Axelsen (Den) Women’s Singles

Group A: Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn), Pusarla Sindhu (Ind), Sayaka Sato (Jpn), He Bingjiao (Chn)

Group B: Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe), Sung Hi-hyun (Kor), Ratchanok Intanon (Tha), Chen Yufei (Chn)

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC

October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC

October 9: v Sabah FA

THE BIO Age: 33



Favourite quote: “If you’re going through hell, keep going” Winston Churchill



Favourite breed of dog: All of them. I can’t possibly pick a favourite.



Favourite place in the UAE: The Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain. It sounds predictable, but it honestly is my favourite place to spend time. Surrounded by hundreds of dogs that love you - what could possibly be better than that?



Favourite colour: All the colours that dogs come in

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 0-0 SPAL

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 4-2 Lecce

Parma 2-0 Roma

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

The past Palme d'Or winners 2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda 2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund 2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach 2015 Dheepan, Jacques Audiard 2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan 2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux 2012 Amour, Michael Haneke 2011 The Tree of Life, Terrence Malick 2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul 2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke 2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.