Money & Me: ‘Seeing our business break even has been a milestone’

Sisters Chandini and Chanchal Guria came together to work on their passion for health and bootstrapped their business, Ekaya Wellness Studio, in Dubai last year.

The yoga and Pilates instructors previously had separate careers, with Chandini, 34, employed as a journalist, while Chanchal, 30, was working in property management.

The Indian siblings arrived in the UAE from Hong Kong in 1998, after their father moved to the country for work.

Chanchal completed her bachelor's degree in finance accounting and management at the University of Nottingham, in the UK.

Chandini went to the London College of Fashion, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in fashion design and development. But writing was her passion, so she joined Dubai Week as a journalist and also worked with insydo Dubai.

After spending five to six years in the industry, she felt burnt out and decided to become an entrepreneur.

The sisters started selling yoga mats and launched Meow Yoga, an e-commerce brand, as a side business. They currently live with their parents and brother in The Meadows, Dubai.

Did wealth feature in your childhood? What did you learn from it?

Chanchal: Wealth was a bit up and down. The reason we shifted from Hong Kong to Dubai was because my dad went out of business there, and he got a job here. Dubai wasn't so expensive back then, so we were on a saving curve. From a young age, our mother would tell us not to buy stuff – that put it in our heads that money is quite important and we're short on it.

During the global financial crisis, our money was stuck in property. We saw some bad times. We had to move out of our house into a small apartment. And then, we rebounded. It taught us to know our limits, save when possible, but also enjoy it when you have the money. Don't spend on things you don't need. But there's nothing wrong indulging yourself once in a while.

Chandini: Although we went through ups and downs, our father always tried to make sure all our needs were met, and it taught me the importance of hard work and a support system.

What did your first job pay?

Chandini: As a junior writer with Dubai Week, I earned Dh6,000 ($1,633) a month in 2015.

Chanchal: In 2016, I interviewed with Nakheel and was hired as a property management co-ordinator on a starting salary of Dh9,500, and I worked there for nearly five years.

Chandini Guria, left, and her sister Chanchal aspire to become financially independent. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Any early financial jolts?

Chandini: When I quit my job, I didn't realise that living on your own savings and starting a business is expensive, so I ran out of money really quickly.

How do you grow your wealth?

Chandini: I’m still at a point where I need to save money before I focus on growing my wealth. My future plan is long-term investments, such as in properties and companies that I believe in.

Chanchal: I don't have a lot of investments either. I have savings accounts. Investing in our wellness business was the first step in growing our wealth. We hope to see our income grow after a year and a half and then open up the next centre.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Chandini: Even though I'm a spender, I have no regrets because most of the things I pay for are about my well-being, such as massages, workouts and wellness activities.

Chanchal: I'm the complete opposite. I love to save money, but I do feel like spending on yourself and for the right thing – it is important to splurge a little sometimes to have a good time. You have to enjoy what you earn. It’s OK to go out and have nice dinners once in a while, but not to do it every single day.

Have you been wise with money?

Chandini: I'm pretty wise with money. It sounds a bit contradictory to my statement that I'm a huge spender, but I do it for the right reasons, and I have no regrets about what I spend on. So even though my savings aren’t huge, I think I am wise with money.

Chanchal: I like to always keep track of what I'm spending on in an Excel sheet, as I studied accounting and I'm obsessed with numbers.

What has been your best investment?

Chandini: It's nice having a business where you are supporting staff and the community. But my best investment is my Kindle. I can't even describe how much joy it brings.

Chanchal: Definitely, our business Ekaya, considering the time and effort we put into it. It pays back in different ways. And we've already hit break even.

Any cherished purchases?

Chanchal: I just bought myself a new car, so I'm obsessed with that. It's the Range Rover Velar.

Any financial advice for your younger self?

Chandini: I grew up as a shy, quiet kid who never really stood up for herself. I would tell my younger self to not be scared to ask for what you deserve, whether it's a raise or a promotion.

What luxuries are important to you?

Chandini: The most important luxury to me is spending quality time with my family and friends.

Chanchal: One of the biggest luxuries is finding time for yourself. I have started to find time to do things that make me happy, such as getting a massage once a week and scheduling time to play badminton.

What are your financial goals?

Chandini: My goal has always been to become financially independent. I want to be able to support and care for my family alone.

Chanchal: My financial goal is to be independent. I would also like to see our business grow as much as possible. In one and a half years, I hope we're able to open a second location.

Any key financial milestones?

Chanchal: Just seeing our business achieve break even and seeing the profits increase month on month is a milestone for us.

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Villains

Queens of the Stone Age

Matador

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Barbie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Greta%20Gerwig%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Ryan%20Gosling%2C%20Will%20Ferrell%2C%20America%20Ferrera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Scoreline Australia 2-1 Thailand Australia: Juric 69', Leckie 86'

Thailand: Pokklaw 82'

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Last five meetings 2013: South Korea 0-2 Brazil 2002: South Korea 2-3 Brazil 1999: South Korea 1-0 Brazil 1997: South Korea 1-2 Brazil 1995: South Korea 0-1 Brazil Note: All friendlies

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Scorecard: England 458 & 119/1 (51.0 ov) South Africa 361 England lead by 216 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A