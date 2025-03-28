Abhishek Dadlani, founder of boutique travel firm Lushescapes, wants to scale up his company to at least $20 million in the next two years. Antonie Robertson / The National
Money & Me: ‘My travel business sank during Covid but I managed to rebuild it’

Abhishek Dadlani, founder of luxury travel firm Lushescapes, reinvests most of his income in the company

Deepthi Nair
March 28, 2025