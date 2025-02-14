Tadiwa Tendayi, founder of Satiate Luxe, says spending on fragrances, travelling and eating in fine dining restaurants are important luxuries for her. Victor Besa / The National
Money & Me: ‘I wish I’d started investing more when I was younger’

Entrepreneur and private chef Tadiwa Tendayi is growing her wealth by investing in tech start-ups

Deepthi Nair
February 14, 2025