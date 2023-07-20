Indian cook turns Dubai entrepreneur after winning Dh10 million jackpot

From life as a humble cook to becoming a millionaire, Rama Meena’s story is nothing short of a fairy tale.

The 40-year old Dubai resident from India struck gold last year after winning Dh10 million in the Mahzooz raffle.

It took only months for him to start a new chapter in his life, becoming an entrepreneur who now owns a restaurant and a men’s salon in Dubai.

His yet-to-be opened RSR restaurant in Bur Dubai and Style Ever men's salon in Karama, now employ 10 people.

Originally from a poor family in Salamgar, a rural village in the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, Mr Meena never imagined he would become rich one day.

Speaking to The National, Mr Meena, who has five children with his wife Sunita, said he was still coming to terms with his success.

“There was nothing to dream. My family was struggling to keep the pot boiling. My father, who was a farmer, could not even afford to send me and my four siblings to school,” Mr Meena said.

Rama Meena grew up in a poor family in Rajasthan, India. Photo: Rama Meena

Life as a tea boy in Mumbai

When he was 11, he was forced to leave his family and migrate to Mumbai to work in a tea shop for a meagre 300 Indian rupees to support his parents.

Mr Meena said life was kind to him because a compassionate woman, who was working in a nearby office where he supplied tea, took pity on him and offered to give him English lessons.

Eventually, life took a turn for the better when he learnt how to cook and found work in China and Europe.

He then came to Dubai in 2009, and started working as a cook for a local family.

It was there he saw a promotion for Mahzooz and decided to try his luck with a Dh35 raffle ticket.

Life changed for ever

That was a decision that drastically altered the course of his life.

“When I got the call [from the organisers], that was the best day of my life," he said.

"It was a Sunday and I was sleeping. I thought it was a scam. They took some time to convince me that I had actually won Dh10 million.”

Mr Meena says it was a feeling that he can never put in words.

“Even if I tell you, you won't understand. You feel like the whole world is spinning and taking another form in front of your eyes," he said,

"I could not sleep. I could not eat and drink for days.”

He said, his biggest regret was that his father passed away soon after he won the raffle.

With his new-found wealth, Mr Meena wasted no time in giving back to his family and community.

Rama Meena has a restaurant, RSR in Bur Dubai, and a men's salon, both of which he bought with his winnings. Photo: Rama Meena

He said he used the money to pay off debts, built houses for his siblings and secure their children's future.

“I did not want to prosper on my own. They are my family." he said.

Now, a celebrity in his village, Mr Meena said he wanted to improve life for the villagers too.

“I built a temple for the village. There was also a school that was in dilapidated state. I renovated the school and bought furniture so that kids can study well.

"Also, I help people, my people, to get better health care too by paying their medical bills."

When asked why he decided to come back to the UAE, Mr Meena said he loved Dubai and wanted to start a business here.

“This city made me who I am today. I owe my life to Dubai. It truly is a city of dreams," he said.

"All you have to do is work hard."