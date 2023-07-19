Indian man plans to use Dh1 million Mahzooz winnings on daughter's higher education

An Indian resident who won Dh1 million in the weekly Mahzooz raffle says he plans to spend the money on his daughter's education and family medical bills.

Aijaz, 49, who is the distribution department manager with the company where he works, has been entering the draw since it launched two-and-a-half years ago.

On Saturday, he was in Abu Dhabi visiting his sister and missed the live draw. When he checked his email later that night, he found the congratulatory email from Mahzooz announcing the life-changing news.

“Quite frankly, I was shocked. In order to comprehend the email, I had to read it two to three times," Aijaz said.

"I also checked my Mahzooz account to see what my credit amount was.

"The next day, I received a call from Mahzooz, which confirmed my big win."

Aijaz, married with three children aged 21, 17, and 14, said he will fund his daughter's higher education with his winnings, pay for his aunt's cancer treatment and therapy for his mother-in-law, who is in a coma at an Indian hospital.

On Saturday, there were 1,402 winners who shared Dh540,000 in prize money.

Forty-two entrants matched four and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh4,762 each. A further 1,360 matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

Mahzooz's weekly draw, every Saturday, gives entrants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000 ($5.4 million) by matching all five numbers and a weekly raffle that ensures one person will win at least Dh1,000,000.