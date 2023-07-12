Long-term British resident of UAE wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

A British man living in the UAE won a Dh1 million ($272,000) prize in Saturday's Mahzooz.

Timothy, 67, was one of 1,089 winners in its 136th weekly draw.

The father of two has been participating in the raffles every week since May.

“I still cannot believe it. Am I really the latest millionaire? My family and my wife particularly still do not believe that my bank account grew by Dh1,000,000 overnight,” he said.

Timothy, whose surname was not disclosed, works at a Dubai consultancy firm and is a long-term resident of the UAE.

“I am from the UK, but I have considered the UAE my home for the past 32 years,” he said.

“While I still need time to figure out what to do with the prize money, I think my plan is to stay here in the UAE with my family for the rest of my life.

“I feel very grateful to live in such a wonderful country.”

The draw's 1,088 other winners won a collective Dh467,000, with second prize winners earning Dh20,000 each and third place collecting Dh250 each.

Mahzooz's weekly draw, every Saturday, gives entrants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000 ($5.4 million) by matching all five numbers and a weekly raffle that ensures one person will win at least Dh1,000,000.

Raffles have been granting winners Dh1 million every week since the prize structure was updated in March.