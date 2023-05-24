Mahzooz draw Dh1 million jackpot means wedded bliss for UAE resident

Abu Dhabi worker Vipin and his fiancee can plan their big day after big win

Vipin, 30, from India, won Dh1,000,000 in last weekend's Mahzooz draw. Photo: Mahzooz
May 24, 2023
A Mahzooz draw winner is ready to make his wedding dreams come true after scooping a Dh1 million ($272,000) jackpot.

Vipin, 30, said he had been struggling to raise the money to get married to his fiancee, who lives in their home country, India.

He said he was overjoyed at his good fortune, which he will also share with family.

“These ceremonial events are extremely expensive. I'm overjoyed to have won Dh1 million so I can finally tie the knot with the person I love,” he said.

“I could not believe it at first. I was doing my night shift, and once I reached home and connected to the Wi-Fi, I received an email notification that I had won.

“I was shocked and rushed to check my Mahzooz account on my mobile.

“I tried convincing my fiancee that I had won but she did not believe me until I showed her a screenshot.”

Vipin, who has lived in the UAE for two years, said he planned to buy his brother a new car and a house for himself in his hometown.

Entry to the draw is made by buying a bottle of water for Dh35, which is distributed to those in need.

Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:10 PM
