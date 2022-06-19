Mahzooz draw: man wins Dh10 million top prize

A top prize of Dh10 million has been claimed by the latest winner of the Mahzooz prize draw.

The unnamed man won the 81st grand draw after matching five winning numbers of 13, 30, 38, 41 and 44.

A total amount of Dh11,641,600 was collected for the prize draw and distributed among 999 winners.

A Dh1 million second prize was shared by 19 others, who each received Dh52,631 after matching four out of five numbers.

Three men won a Dh100,000 prize in the raffle draw after their ID numbers were selected at random, while 976 entrants were awarded Dh350.

The weekly draw places millions of dirhams on offer every week and is operated by Ewings, a technology management company headquartered in the UAE.

Entrants purchase a bottle of water for Dh35 and receive a ticket with it.

People can take part by registering at www.mahzooz.ae.

Mahzooz lottery winners: in pictures