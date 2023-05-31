Emirati woman wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

An Emirati woman has won Dh1 million ($272,000) in Saturday's Mahzooz draw.

Sahar was one of 888 participants in the 130th Mahzooz draw who shared the total prize money of Dh1,417,000, which was split between the second and third prizes of the grand draw and the guaranteed raffle prize.

Mahzooz has given Dh415,000,000 in prize money to more than 242,000 people since its first draw in November 2020.

Sahar, who won the guaranteed raffle prize, is the third Emirati to win Dh1 million in the draw and the first woman.

“While money does not buy happiness, I believe it can bring comfort and security to the life of a person,” Sahar said.

“This is what the prize is going to do for my family.”

Mahzooz said Emiratis are the fasting growing group of participants in its weekly draws and have won Dh7.5 million in its 130 draws to date.

Sahar has participated in the weekly draw almost every weekend since being introduced to Mahzooz by her brother.

She first found out about her win on Saturday evening after she received several phone calls from friends to congratulate her.

Read more Two winners in Qatar scoop Dh1 million each in Mahzooz draws

Having initially thought it was a joke, Sahar eventually checked her Mahzooz account the next morning to see that she had won the money.

Sahar said she has won before in the draw.

“This is not the first time I have won with Mahzooz. In fact, the year started off on a good note for me, as I won the third prize in January having scored three out of five numbers.

“But this time, the prize is incomparable and I will use good judgment to decide how to invest this money.”

The weekly draw, every Saturday, consists of a draw with a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000 ($5.4 million) and a weekly raffle draw that ensures one entrant will win at least Dh1,000,000.